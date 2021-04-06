Assembly Election 2021 Voting Live Updates: Polling underway in 444 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

In Tamil Nadu, 3,998 candidates are in fray.

Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Voting Percentage Live Updates: Polling is underway in 444 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry. Of the seats going to polls, 234 are in Tamil Nadu, 40 assembly seats in Assam, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry. The voting will conclude at 6.30 pm. In Tamil Nadu, 3,998 candidates are in fray. A total of 88,936 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission for the electorate to cast their franchise. There are over 6.28 crore eligible voters. This includes 3.18 crore women, 3.08 crore men and over 7,200 transgenders. In Kerala, 140 seats are going to polls. There are a total of 2,74,46,039 voters eligible to exercise their franchise. There are 957 candidates in fray. In Assam, there are 337 candidates in fray for 40 seats voting for which is underway in the third and final phase. There are altogether 79,19,641 voters of which 40,11,539 are men, 39,07,963 are women and 139 are transgender who will be exercising their franchise in 11,401 polling booths. In Puducherry, there are 4,72,650 male voters, 5,31,431 female voters and 116 third-gender voters. In all, there are 10,04,197 electors eligible to vote. There are 324 candidates in fray for these 30 seats.

The Election Commission has deployed adequate number of security personnel for smooth conduct of the polls. In Assam, a direct contest between nominees of the BJP-led NDA and Congress-headed Grand Alliance is on the cards in 20 constituencies while there is a triangular fight, including friendly contests, in the remaining seats with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) being considered as the third force. In Tamil Nadu, the contest is mainly between the ruling AIADMK and the DMK. In Kerala since the 1980s, the LDF and UDF have alternatively formed the government with neither able to gain back-to-back

victories.

