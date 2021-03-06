Assam Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase-1 and Phase-2 polls

Assam Election 2021 Full list of BJP candidates: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be trying his luck in the polls this time from the Majuli - an ST reserved constituency.

BJP Candidate List Assam Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of 70 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 70 candidates, the party has given ticket to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats which was earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front. The saffron party said that its allies in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight assembly seats respectively.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be trying his luck in the polls this time from the Majuli – an ST reserved constituency and while state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest polls from Jalukbari constituency. Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections.

The BJP dropped its sitting MLAs of Sonari, Bihpuria, Lahowal, Ratabari, Silchar, Barkhola, Howraghat Diphu and Nalbari. In Sonari, sitting MLA Nabanita Handique was replaced by Dharmeswar Konwar. The party gave ticket to Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan in Bihpuria, replacing MLA Debananda Hazarika. MLA Rituparna Barua was replaced by Binod Hazarika in Lahowal. In Ratabari, the party gave ticket to Bijoy Malakar in place of MLA Kripanath Mallah.

Below is the full list of Assam BJP candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Elections 2021:

No. Constituency Name and No. Name of Candidate

1 42 Patacharkuchi Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass -Phase-3

2 99 Majuli (ST) Shri Sarbanada Sonowal – Phase-1

3 51 Jalukbari Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma- Phase-3

Phase-I

4. 71 Dhekiajuli Shri Ashok Singhal

5. 72 Barchalla Shri Ganesh Kumar Limbu

6. 74 Rangapara Shri Krishna Kamal Tanti

7. 75 Sootea Shri Padma Hazarika

8. 76 Biswanath Shri Pramod Borthakur

9. 77 Behali Shri Ranjeet Dutta

10. 78 Gohpur Shri Utpal Bora

11. 83 Dhing Shri Sanjib Kumar Bora

12. 84 Batadroba Smt. Angoorlata Deka

13. 85 Rupohihat Shri Nazir Hussain

14. 88 Samaguri Shri Anil Saikia

15. 94 Sarupathar Shri Biswajit Phukan

16. 95 Golaghat Smt. Ajanta Neog

17. 96 Khumtai Shri Mrinal Saikia

18. 98 Jorhat Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami

19. 100 Titabar Shri Hemanta Kalita

20. 101 Mariani Shri Ramani Tanti

21. 104 Nazira Shri Mayur Buragohain

22. 105 Mahmara Shri Jugen Mohan

23. 106 Sonari Shri Dharmeshwar Konwar

24. 107 Thowra Shri Kushal Duwari

25. 108 Sibsagar Smt. Surabhi Rajkonwar

26. 109 Bihpuria Dr. Amiyo Bhuyan

27. 111 Lakhimpur Shri Manab Deka

28. 112 Dhakuakhana (ST) Shri Naba Kumar Doley

29. 113 Dhemaji (ST) Dr. Ranoj Pegu

30. 114 Jonai (ST) Shri Bhuban Pegu

31. 115 Moran Shri Chakradhar Gogoi

32. 116 Dibrugarh Shri Prasanta Phukan

33. 117 Lahowal Shri Binod Hazarika

34. 118 Duliajan Shri Terosh Gowala

35. 119 Tingkhong Shri Bimal Borah

36. 120 Naharkatia Shri Tarang Gogoi

37. 122 Tinsukia Shri Sanjay Kisan

38. 123 Digboi Shri Suren Phukan

39. 124 Margherita Shri Bhaskar Sarma

40. 126 Sadiya Shri Bolin Chetia

PHASE-2

41. 1 Ratabari (SC) Shri Bijoy Malakar

42. 2 Patharkandi Shri Krishnendu Paul

43. 3 Karimganj North Dr. Manas Das

44. 5 Badarpur Shri Biswarup Bhattacharjee

45. 7 Katlicherra Shri Subrata Nath

46. 9 Silchar Shri Dipayan Chakraborty

47. 10 Sonai Shri Aminul Haque Laskar

48. 11 Dholai (SC) Shri Parimal Suklabaidya

49. 12 Udharbond Shri Mihir Kanti Shome

50. 13 Lakhipur Shri Kaushik Rai

51. 14 Barkhola Shri Amalendu Das

52. 15 Katigorah Shri Gautom Roy

53. 16 Haflong (ST) Smt. Nandita Garlosa

54. 17 Bokajan (ST) Dr. Nomal Momin

55. 18 Howraghat (ST) Shri Dorsing Ronghang

56. 19 Diphu (ST) Shri Bidya Sing Engleng

57. 20 Baithalangso (ST) Shri Roop Sing Teran

58. 56 Kamalpur Shri Diganta Kalita

59. 57 Rangiya Shri Bhabesh Kalita

60. 59 Nalbari Shri Jayanta Malla Barua

61. 64 Panery Shri Biswajit Daimary

62. 65 Kalaigaon Shri Madhuram Deka

63. 67 Mangaldoi (SC) Shri Gurujyoti Das

64. 70 Majbat Shri Jitu Kishan

65. 79 Jagiroad (SC) Shri Piyush Hazarika

66. 80 Marigaon Shri Ramakanta Deori

67. 81 Laharighat Shri Kadiru Jjaman Zinnah

68. 86 Nowgong Shri Rupak Sarmah

69. 87 Barhampur Shri Jitu Goswami

70. 92 Lumding Shri Sibu Misra

Elections in Assam will be held in three-phases. The polls for 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2