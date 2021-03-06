Assam Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase-1 and Phase-2 polls

BJP Candidate List Assam Election 2021: The polls for 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2
BJP Candidate List Assam Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of 70 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 70 candidates, the party has given ticket to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats which was earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front. The saffron party said that its allies in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight assembly seats respectively.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be trying his luck in the polls this time from the Majuli – an ST reserved constituency and while state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest polls from Jalukbari constituency. Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections.
The BJP dropped its sitting MLAs of Sonari, Bihpuria, Lahowal, Ratabari, Silchar, Barkhola, Howraghat Diphu and Nalbari. In Sonari, sitting MLA Nabanita Handique was replaced by Dharmeswar Konwar. The party gave ticket to Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan in Bihpuria, replacing MLA Debananda Hazarika. MLA Rituparna Barua was replaced by Binod Hazarika in Lahowal. In Ratabari, the party gave ticket to Bijoy Malakar in place of MLA Kripanath Mallah.
