Assam Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates for Phase-1 and Phase-2 polls

Updated: Mar 06, 2021 10:38 AM

BJP Candidate List Assam Election 2021: The polls for 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2

Assam Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidatesAssam Election 2021 Full list of BJP candidates: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be trying his luck in the polls this time from the Majuli - an ST reserved constituency.

BJP Candidate List Assam Election 2021: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of 70 candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Assam Assembly Elections 2021. Of the 70 candidates, the party has given ticket to 11 new candidates. It has also fielded candidates on seats which was earlier held by its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former partner Bodoland Peoples’ Front. The saffron party said that its allies in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight assembly seats respectively.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be trying his luck in the polls this time from the Majuli – an ST reserved constituency and while state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest polls from Jalukbari constituency. Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections.

The BJP dropped its sitting MLAs of Sonari, Bihpuria, Lahowal, Ratabari, Silchar, Barkhola, Howraghat Diphu and Nalbari. In Sonari, sitting MLA Nabanita Handique was replaced by Dharmeswar Konwar. The party gave ticket to Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan in Bihpuria, replacing MLA Debananda Hazarika. MLA Rituparna Barua was replaced by Binod Hazarika in Lahowal. In Ratabari, the party gave ticket to Bijoy Malakar in place of MLA Kripanath Mallah.

Below is the full list of Assam BJP candidates for Phase-I and Phase-II Elections 2021:

No.                 Constituency Name and No.                               Name of Candidate
1                     42       Patacharkuchi                           Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass -Phase-3
2                     99       Majuli (ST)                                Shri Sarbanada Sonowal – Phase-1
3                     51       Jalukbari                                   Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma- Phase-3
Phase-I
4.                    71       Dhekiajuli                                              Shri Ashok Singhal
5.                    72       Barchalla                                                Shri Ganesh Kumar Limbu
6.                    74       Rangapara                                             Shri Krishna Kamal Tanti
7.                   75       Sootea                                                    Shri Padma Hazarika
8.                   76       Biswanath                                               Shri Pramod Borthakur
9.                   77       Behali                                                      Shri Ranjeet Dutta
10.                 78       Gohpur                                                   Shri Utpal Bora
11.                 83       Dhing                                                      Shri Sanjib Kumar Bora
12.                 84       Batadroba                                               Smt. Angoorlata Deka
13.                 85       Rupohihat                                               Shri Nazir Hussain
14.                 88       Samaguri                                                 Shri Anil Saikia
15.                 94       Sarupathar                                               Shri Biswajit Phukan
16.                 95       Golaghat                                                 Smt. Ajanta Neog
17.                 96       Khumtai                                                   Shri Mrinal Saikia
18.                 98       Jorhat                                                      Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami
19.               100       Titabar                                                     Shri Hemanta Kalita
20.               101       Mariani                                                    Shri Ramani Tanti
21.               104       Nazira                                                      Shri Mayur Buragohain
22.               105       Mahmara                                                 Shri Jugen Mohan
23.               106       Sonari                                                      Shri Dharmeshwar Konwar
24.               107       Thowra                                                    Shri Kushal Duwari
25.               108       Sibsagar                                                  Smt. Surabhi Rajkonwar
26.               109       Bihpuria                                                   Dr. Amiyo Bhuyan
27.               111       Lakhimpur                                               Shri Manab Deka
28.               112       Dhakuakhana (ST)                                   Shri Naba Kumar Doley
29.               113       Dhemaji (ST)                                            Dr. Ranoj Pegu
30.               114       Jonai (ST)                                                 Shri Bhuban Pegu
31.               115       Moran                                                     Shri Chakradhar Gogoi
32.               116       Dibrugarh                                                Shri Prasanta Phukan
33.               117       Lahowal                                                   Shri Binod Hazarika
34.               118       Duliajan                                                   Shri Terosh Gowala
35.               119       Tingkhong                                               Shri Bimal Borah
36.               120       Naharkatia                                               Shri Tarang Gogoi
37.               122       Tinsukia                                                   Shri Sanjay Kisan
38.               123       Digboi                                                     Shri Suren Phukan
39.               124       Margherita                                              Shri Bhaskar Sarma
40.               126       Sadiya                                                     Shri Bolin Chetia
PHASE-2
41.               1           Ratabari (SC)                                           Shri Bijoy Malakar
42.               2           Patharkandi                                             Shri Krishnendu Paul
43.               3           Karimganj North                                     Dr. Manas Das
44.               5           Badarpur                                                 Shri Biswarup Bhattacharjee
45.               7           Katlicherra                                               Shri Subrata Nath
46.               9           Silchar                                                      Shri Dipayan Chakraborty
47.               10         Sonai                                                        Shri Aminul Haque Laskar
48.               11         Dholai (SC)                                               Shri Parimal Suklabaidya
49.               12         Udharbond                                              Shri Mihir Kanti Shome
50.               13         Lakhipur                                                   Shri Kaushik Rai
51.               14         Barkhola                                                   Shri Amalendu Das
52.               15         Katigorah                                                 Shri Gautom Roy
53.               16         Haflong (ST)                                             Smt. Nandita Garlosa
54.               17         Bokajan (ST)                                             Dr. Nomal Momin
55.               18         Howraghat (ST)                                        Shri Dorsing Ronghang
56.               19         Diphu (ST)                                                Shri Bidya Sing Engleng
57.               20         Baithalangso (ST)                                     Shri Roop Sing Teran
58.               56         Kamalpur                                                 Shri Diganta Kalita
59.               57         Rangiya                                                    Shri Bhabesh Kalita
60.               59         Nalbari                                                     Shri Jayanta Malla Barua
61.               64         Panery                                                      Shri Biswajit Daimary
62.               65         Kalaigaon                                                 Shri Madhuram Deka
63.               67         Mangaldoi (SC)                                        Shri Gurujyoti Das
64.               70         Majbat                                                      Shri Jitu Kishan
65.               79         Jagiroad (SC)                                            Shri Piyush Hazarika
66.               80         Marigaon                                                  Shri Ramakanta Deori
67.               81         Laharighat                                                Shri Kadiru Jjaman Zinnah
68.               86         Nowgong                                                 Shri Rupak Sarmah
69.               87         Barhampur                                               Shri Jitu Goswami
70.               92         Lumding                                                   Shri Sibu Misra

Elections in Assam will be held in three-phases. The polls for 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Results will be announced on May 2

