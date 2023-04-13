Asad Ahmed encounter: Mayawati demands high-level probe, says truth must come out

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Thursday demanded a high-level investigation into the encounter killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed, and an accomplice, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case.

“The encounter killing of Prayagraj’s Atiq Ahmed’s son and another person is a hot topic of discussion. People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true. Therefore, a high-level inquiry is necessary so that the complete facts and truth of the incident can come before the public,” Mayawati said.

She, however, did not express her opinion.

Earlier in the day, Asad Ahmed and Gautam were killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Jhansi. Both were wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal. They carried a Rs 5 lakh bounty on their heads.

While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised UP Police’s Special Task Force for the encounter killing of Asad Ahmed, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it is a “fake encounter” and the BJP government is trying to “divert attention from real issues”.