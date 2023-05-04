Gangster Anil Dujana, out on bail, killed in encounter with UP STF in Meerut

Dreaded Uttar Pradesh gangster Anil Dujana on Thursday killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force, news agency ANI reported, citing senior officials of the state police. There were several cases, including those of murder, registered against him.

“Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited…,” UP STF’s Additional Directorate General of Police Amitabh Yash told ANI.

Also Read: When crime reached its peak in UP, Atiq Ahmed stole the show

Uttar Pradesh | Gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF in Meerut. https://t.co/e1YVnwwVFS pic.twitter.com/UoMoj76zB7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2023

Also Read: Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi: UP STF

Dujana was released from jail just a week ago after getting bail in a murder case.

A Gurjar from Dujana village in UP, Anil Singh came to known by his birthplace, police records show. Among the 25 cases registered against him, 18 were of murder and six counts of rioting, dacoity, robbery and extortion, the UP STF official said.

Dujana has a family of five, including two brothers and a sister. According to the police, Dujana first came on their radar in 2002 after he murdered a man in Sector 8, Noida, and stole Rs 5.5 lakh he was carrying.