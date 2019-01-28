After ‘Hindu Girl’ remark, Anantkumar Hegde drags in rival’s Muslim wife into Twitter spat

Anantkumar Hegde/Facebook

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has plumbed new lows in public discourse with a series of inflammatory and wild statements. On Sunday, he declared at a public event that any hand that touches a Hindu girl “should not exist”. This morning, he hit out at a Congress leader by dragging his Muslim wife into a Twitter spat.

On Monday morning, he attacked a Congress leader by dragging his Muslim wife into a Twitter war.

I shall definitely answer this guy @dineshgrao‘s queries, before which could he please reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements?

I only know him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady. https://t.co/8hVJ2wQXMU — Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) January 27, 2019

On Sunday, he had addressed a large crowd and said, “We have to rethink the priorities of our society. We shouldn’t think of caste.If a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist.”

The minister also said that the Taj Mahal was not built by Muslims and it was definitely not built by Muslims as the history speaks for itself.

He cited Shah Jahan’s autobiography in which he had reportedly said that he bought a palace from King Jayasimha. He continued, “It’s a Shiv mandir built by King Paramatheertha, Tejo Mahalaya. Tejo Mahalaya became Taj Mahal. If we keep sleeping, most of our houses also will be named manzil. In future, Lord Ram will be called jahanpana and Sita will become bibi.”

And this is where his war started with Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao who had called Hegde’s comments “deplorable”.

Rao had said on Twitter, “Wht are ur achievements after becoming a Union Minister or as MP? Wht are ur contributions for Karnataka’s development? All I can say for sure, it’s deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP’s? (sic)”

Anantkumar Hegde responded with a vicious jab and dragged Rao’s wife Tabu Rao.

Gundu Rao replied on twitter, “”Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues. Guess it’s his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human. (sic)”

History of ill-conceived remarks

Hegde who is a senior Karnataka leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), has been known to give provocative remarks and it has not stopped after he became a union minister in 2017. Earlier in January, he had called the Kerala’s state government’s handling of the Sabarimala issue a “daylight rape” of Hindus. In 2018, Hegde had called Dalit protesters who had ambushed his convoy in the way to a job fair in Ballari in Karnataka as “dogs barking on the road”.

In the same year, the minister compared the opposition to “crows, monkeys, foxes and others” who had banded together to fight the tiger which he said was the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi. All this loose talk prompted Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, to ask Hegde to mind his language.

In 2017, Hegde had remarked that his party, the BJP, will change the Constitution and remove the word “secular” from it which had provoked protests in the country. In the same year, he had slapped a doctor on camera as he wasn’t happy with the medical treatment being provided to his mother.