Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury triggers fresh row, compares Kashmir situation with Nazi concentration camp

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (Photo/ANI)

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury new controversy: A couple of days after scoring a self-goal in Parliament over government’s decision to abolish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday kicked up another storm comparing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Nazi concentration camps.

Slamming the government for imposing curfew and stopping mobile internet services in the Valley in the run-up to removal of Article 370, Chowdhury questioned whether PM Modi wants to bring development in the region by slapping the people with such restrictions.

“PM had announced from Red Fort that we’ll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. No mobile/internet connection, no Amarnath pilgrimage, what’s happening there?” Adhir Ranjan told news agency ANI.

Commenting on Pakistan’s decision to suspend diplomatic and trade ties with India, he said that Kashmir was India’s internal issue and the country has every right to pass a law for the region.

“I knew Pakistan was going to do something. Kashmir issue is our internal matter. Our country has the right to decide which law to pass in the nation,” the Congress leader said.

#WATCH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Congress leader in Lok Sabha: PM had announced from Red Fort that we’ll take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them, but today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. pic.twitter.com/jzGnZ6sSWy — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Adhir Ranjan had earned the ire of both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi after he appeared to suggest that Jammu and Kashmir is not an internal matter during Lok Sabha debate over Article 370 abrogation on Tuesday.

“I have a doubt. Because you say that it is an internal matter. You have bifurcated a state. My point is, from 1948 Kashmir is being monitored by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed the Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration, was that an internal matter or bilateral? (Foreign Minister) S Jaishankar told his US Counterpart Mike Pompeo it is a bilateral issue, don’t interfere. Can Jammu and Kashmir still be an internal matter after that? You should explain,” Chowdhury said in the Lower House.

As soon as he made the statement, a bemused Sonia Gandhi, seated beside Chowdhury, looked back at Rahul who too appeared shocked.

The statement triggered a backlash from the NDA benches. “You are mistaken. I want to be enlightened by you. The Congress party wants to be enlightened. Don’t misunderstand,” he said later seeking to clarify his statement.

The Congress leader’s statement then was slammed by Home Minister Amit Shah in the House and he reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir includes Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin as well.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India, there is no doubt over it. When I talk about Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are included in it. You don’t consider Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India? What are you saying? We can die for it,” Amit Shah said.