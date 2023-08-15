77th Independence Day 2023 Live: Steps taken in Amrit Kaal will impact the next 1,000 years, says PM Modi

77th Independence Day Live Updates: Security arrangements have been beefed up across the national capital as the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day today.

The celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Modi, who will deliver a speech from the Red Fort. He is also expected to inspect the Guard of Honour and unfurl the National Flag at the Red Fort.

Around 700 police personnel have been stationed outside Red Fort and other areas in North Delhi. Furthermore, over 10,000 personnel will be deployed on the ground to maintain law and order and regulate traffic across the city.

Live Updates

08:01 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘Have full faith in the power of youth’: PM Modi During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he believed in the power of India's youth to bring about great and revolutionary changes in the country. He added that the youth of the country has made it proud by excelling and taking the country forward through the start-up ecosystem. Recalling the G20 Summit in Bali last year, Modi said that the leaders of major developed nations of the world wanted to know in detail about Digital India. To which he said, “The sweeping changes were not limited to urban spaces like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, but had spread to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.” 08:00 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 We are in the middle of ‘1,000 years of enslavement and 1,000 years of greatness’: PM Modi During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we are now standing in the middle of “1,000 years of enslavement and 1,000 years of greatness.” He added that “whatever decisions we take today will impact the next 1,000 years”. 07:59 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 PM Modi expresses his sympathies to families who faced natural calamity In his address from Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, “…This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crisis in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this….” 07:53 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘Trinity of demography…’: PM Modi at Red Fort “The trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation,” PM Modi on Independence Day 2023. 07:52 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘We were enslaved for 1,000 years, whoever came, looted us’: PM Modi at Red Fort Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech talked about India's “enslavement”, which started 1,000-1,200 years ago due to a “small incident”. “Back then, we didn't know that a small incident could enslave us for a 1,000 years… whoever came, looted us,” he said. He added that despite everything, even the most ordinary person kept on wishing for freedom. “In 1947, the country became independent… after 1,000 years, we were free,” Modi said. 07:49 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘Country stands with Manipur’: PM Modi “Last few weeks in Northeast, especially, Manipur, and some other parts of the country have witnessed violence. Some people lost lives and mothers and sisters were disrespected. But now reports of peace are coming in. The country stands with Manipur. Government efforts are on to ensure peace in the state,” said PM Modi at Red Fort. 07:44 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘Pay tribute to bravehearts who contributed in freedom struggle’: PM Modi at Red Fort https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1691270522158645248 07:43 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 Independence Day celebrations: IAF choppers showers flowers at Red Fort https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1691270476985667584 07:41 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 ‘Largest democracy of world celebrating Independence Day today’: PM Modi While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The largest democracy of the world and now also the leading country in terms of population. Such a large country, 140 crore members of my family are celebrating Independence Day today.” https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1691270475547308033 07:38 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 Independence Day Updates: PM Modi hoists tricolour | WATCH https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1691269289301688320 07:29 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag on Independence Day Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his Delhi residence on the occasion of the 77th Indian Independence Day this morning. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1691260686280925184 07:28 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour | Watch https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1691267197178421248 07:27 (IST) 15 Aug 2023 PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1691266310540533760