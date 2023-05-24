Low immunity, bone issues and digestive problems continue to be major concerns among Indian women

Indian women, on average, experience approximately three health concerns at a time, according to the key findings from the Centrum India Women’s Health Survey released today. The findings also pointed out that despite these statistics, only three out of ten women consume health supplements regularly.

Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) collaborated with KANTAR to conduct “The Centrum India Women’s Health Survey” with the objective of obtaining insight into the main nutrition-led health problems that Indian women experience.

According to the survey, poor bone health, insufficient immunity, and low energy levels are top health issues faced by Indian women. The survey reached out to more than 1200 female respondents from key metros (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata) to study their nutrition needs across life stages from 2- 65 years.

The survey also revealed that weight management, healthy appearance, sleeplessness, and diabetes are also major concerns among women.

Haleon India’s ‘Know Your MiND’ (Micronutrient Deficiency) campaign is a part of its larger initiative called “Her Nutrition Matters” which focuses on raising awareness about the daily nutritional requirements of women and the related long-term health implications. Under this campaign, Haleon India joined hands with 8522 doctors across the country with a vision towards improving the micronutrient status of Indians.

Shedding light on the steps that Haleon, and health practitioners can take, to tackle micronutrient deficiencies in women, Haleon hosted a panel discussion on ‘Countering MiND, Nurturing Her Health’, in partnership with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

The panel, moderated by Dr. Prashant Narang, Director – Medical Affairs, Haleon ISC, included Dr Hrishikesh Pai, President- FOGSI; Dr Rishma Dhillon Pai, Past President- FOGSI; Dr Nandita Palshetkar Past President- FOGSI; Dr Madhuri Patel, Secretary General, FOGSI and Dr. Amrita Suneja, President, Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Delhi (AOGD).

On upcoming product additions, Anurita Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, Haleon India told Financial Express.com: “So, normally, when you start a journey, you start from the beginning, and therefore, we said that, okay, it is important for us first understand that how much really is the deficiency issue? How many women struggle with it? What are the main deficiencies? What are the main problems?…And this is why we worked with KANTAR, and did this extensive survey…we already have multivitamins for not just women, but also men and kids too…we will have a portfolio that will cater to the specific needs.”

Chopra also highlighted that other than launching products to fulfill the nutrient gaps, they are also focused on raising awareness about these deficiencies.

“So first and foremost, we as rarely on we always believe that it is about consumer education…we are making sure that the medical fraternity is equally aware of the science behind the portfolio. And then we make sure that the portfolio is available to the consumer at all the right touch points. So for us, we believe in our brand, we believe in our science. And we totally believe that once you empower the consumer with the right education, that consumer wants to take charge…today’s consumer wants to invest behind preventive health care…” she added.

Shruti Agrawal, a Nutrition and Holistic Health Counsellor told Financial Express.com that the alarming rise in deficiency of micronutrients in Indian women is of major concern.

“Micro-nutrients are those vitamins and minerals which are required in very small quantities for our metabolic processes to function efficiently. Their deficiency can hamper the mental and physical well-being of a normal person. It is clinically challenging to identify these deficiencies because of generic symptoms like lack of energy, loss of appetite, body ache, insomnia. Studies have shown that deficiency of iron, calcium, Vit A, Vit D, iodine and folate are most prevalent as only 70% or less requirement is met by daily food intake,” Agrawal said.

She also pointed out that the reason for insufficiency can range from inadequate diet and loss of nutrients due to methods of cooking. Other factors like lifestyle, negligence during pregnancy, lactation, advancing age when the requirement of micronutrients is more, leads to lower immunity, she added.

“Dietary supplementation and herbal foods are one way to overcome micronutrient deficiencies,” Agrawal revealed.