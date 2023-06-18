Do you need a protein pill? It might not be the miracle cure you think

As more people take to diet fads, muscle building and weight loss regimes, it is important to know who should take protein supplements and who should not. Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, says people who can take protein supplements include:

* Athletes and bodybuilders: Protein supplements can help support muscle recovery and growth after intense workouts.

* Individuals with limited protein intake: People following vegetarian or vegan diets, or those with certain dietary restrictions, may find it challenging to consume enough protein from food sources alone. In such cases, protein supplements can help meet their protein needs.

* Elderly individuals: Older adults may have increased protein requirements due to age-related muscle loss, and protein supplements can assist in meeting those needs.

People who should not take protein supplements are those:

* Individuals with sufficient protein intake: If you already consume an adequate amount of protein through your regular diet, additional protein supplementation may not be necessary.

* People with specific medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as kidney disease, may require restrictions on protein intake. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking protein supplements if you have any underlying health issues.

Do protein supplements help in building muscles?

Yes, protein is an essential nutrient for muscle growth and repair. Protein supplements, particularly those containing high-quality proteins like whey or casein, can provide a convenient and easily digestible source of protein. However, it is important to note that overall diet, exercise, and other factors also play significant roles in muscle development. A high protein diet with strength training is important for muscle building.

Do protein supplements help in losing weight?

Protein supplements can potentially aid in weight loss for a few reasons. Firstly, protein helps increase satiety, which can reduce appetite and help control calorie intake. Secondly, protein has a higher thermic effect of food, meaning it requires more energy to digest compared to carbohydrates or fats. However, weight loss is a complex process influenced by various factors, and protein supplements alone are not a magic solution. A balanced diet and regular exercise are crucial for sustainable weight loss.

Can a high protein diet be used instead for the same purpose?

Yes, a high protein diet can be an alternative to protein supplements for meeting increased protein needs. Consuming protein-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes and tofu can help provide the necessary protein intake for muscle building or weight management. It is important to maintain a balanced diet and consider other nutrient requirements as well.

What are the signs of protein toxicity?

Protein toxicity is rare in healthy individuals who consume protein within recommended ranges. However, excessively high protein intake may place strain on the kidneys and liver. Signs of potential protein toxicity can include dehydration, increased urine output, kidney problems, nausea and digestive issues. It is essential to maintain a balanced diet and avoid excessive protein intake.

Remember, it is always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet or starting any new supplements. They can provide personalised advice based on your specific needs and goals.