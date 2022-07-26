Phable appoints Sanil Bhatia as Senior Vice President-Revenue

Phable, a chronic disease management company in India, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sanil Bhatia as Senior Vice President – Revenue. The company claims that with this appointment, Phable will focus on strengthening its full-stack and value-driven chronic disease management offerings and accelerating market expansion to create India’s first comprehensive healthcare ecosystem to assist patients in better managing their conditions.

“Prior to joining Phable, Sanil founded and led the Healthcare Vertical at udaan.com. He was also an early member of Uber India and Flipkart, where he has built and scaled ride-sharing and e-commerce categories. Sanil brings in over 13 years of experience, managing large scale P&Ls and teams for B2C and B2B technology companies. He has a demonstrated track record of delivering long-term business results by building passionate teams in a high energy entrepreneurial culture. He has supported businesses in gaining market prominence by setting up successful teams, systems, and processes in countries like Iran and the United States,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

At Phable, all revenue-generating functions will report to Sanil. To achieve the desired business outcome, he will work directly with the founders – Sumit Sinha and Mukesh Bansal – and Functional Heads. As the Vice President of Categories, he will oversee and lead categories such as medicine, lab tests, programmes, health and wellness, and devices, it stated.

“We are thrilled to have Sanil on board. As Phable enters the next stage of development, we are confident that his extensive experience in pharma and medicine category management will assist us in charting a new path to success. We are confident that Sanil will be an asset to the team, and we aim to champion the category transformation and raise the bar as a market and category leader in the evolving chronic disease management space in India,” Sumit Sinha stated.

“I am delighted to be a part of Phable at a pivotal moment in its journey. I remain enthused by the company’s mission of delivering better health outcomes for Chronic Patients by bringing quality Products and Services on a single platform & look forward to working with teams across the board to achieve this,” Sanil Bhatia said in a statement.