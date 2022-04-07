CLIRNET launches digital platform Doctor’s Voice to address healthcare delivery challenges

CLIRNET has announced the launch of a free-to-register digital platform Doctor’s Voice that assists in the accurate articulation of views and voices of the doctor community to address healthcare delivery challenges. It brings forth reliable information about the pertinent on-ground situation faced by frontline health workers across India to the government, academia, and industry. Registration and access to the platform is free at doctorsvoice.in.

Clirnet is a Live Continuing Medical Education (CME) and doctor-generated content (MedWiki) platform in India with a deep presence from metropolitan cities to most rural areas. It generates real-time insights and knowledge for all entities in the healthcare system. These insights are developed based on the views of 250,000 + CLIRNET registered doctors and stakeholders from the outcome of hundreds of clinically significant polls and surveys propelled by CLIRNET’s proprietary knowledge engine.

The objective behind the platform is to bring all healthcare stakeholders together under one digital roof for the advancement of the Indian healthcare system and to create efficiency in healthcare delivery. The platform will provide expert opinions and industrious foresight to medical associations, public healthcare managers, members of academia, pharma professionals, hospital operators, and medical equipment merchants and technicians.

As a survey analytics platform, Doctor’s Voice leverages innovative data and audio technologies to measure doctor sentiment real time. Speaking about the launch of Doctor’s Voice, Saurav Kasera, Co-Founder of CLIRNET, said, “There is no exact value or price for knowledge. At CLIRNET, we believe that Doctor’s Voice will be a one-stop solution that creates cohesion and interconnection between the doctors and the various stakeholders orchestrating the services in the healthcare industry. The benefits will cascade to the entire healthcare ecosystem through the delivery of accessible, equitable, and affordable care. The North Star for Doctor’s Voice is to become the pulse of India’s health.”

Partnering with national medical associations, institutions and the healthcare industry, CLIRNET serves 250,000+ doctors by providing them with free digital tools and services that equip them to deliver last mile patient care that is accessible, affordable and equitable.



The platform leverages innovative data and audio technologies to take doctor collaboration and knowledge sharing to a new level. A study by IIM-Bangalore and HEC-Paris researchers confirmed that the platform CME activities directly impacted clinical decision making for 89% of the participating doctors.