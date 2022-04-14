Making India Global Export Hub For Tractors

In the last few years, India has become an export hub for global carmakers and the potential is unlimited. Looking at the statistics, tractor sales have gone up, hinting at the opportunity that India can become a global export hub for tractors.

Speaking on this, Industry leaders such as Gaurav Saxena, Director & CEO – International Business, Sonalika Tractors, Raunak Varma, Managing Director and Country Head, CNH Industrial India and SAARC, Bhartendu Kapoor, President Sales & Marketing, TAFE, and Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd, discuss their views during the FE AgriTech Summit 2022.