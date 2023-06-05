Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Executive VP Group Strategy

Mahindra Group has appointed Amarjyoti Barua as its new Executive VP, Group Strategy. In the new role, Barua will lead the Group Strategy Office, working closely with Mahindra’s overall portfolio of businesses. The Investor Relations function will also now be a part of Group Strategy. He will be a part of the Group Executive Board reporting to Dr. Anish Shah, MD and CEO, Mahindra Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Amar to the Mahindra Group. Group Strategy is a pivotal force as it works closely with sectors across the Group to drive strong business outcomes. Amar brings great depth of knowledge and experience in financial and operational transformation which will add great value to Group Strategy,” said Dr Anish Shah.

Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Barua was with Baker Hughes for over six years. In his last role as Senior VP – Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE which has presence in more than 120 countries and has $14 billio in revenues. Prior to this he was with GE for 18 years where he lived and worked in 8 different countries across multiple industry verticals.

The company says he has used this experience to develop a keen understanding of multiple industries. Barua is an MBA from FMS Delhi and did his Bachelor’s in Economics (Hons) from Hindu College, Delhi University.

“As a keen student of management, I have followed the Mahindra group’s story over the years and am very excited to be able to contribute to the groups’ vision and mission. I am grateful to Dr Shah and the Mahindra team for welcoming me into the Mahindra family,” said Barua.