GKN Automotive launches next-gen inverter with 800V technology

GKN Automotive, the global manufacturer of driveline components, has launched its next-generation inverter, offering OEMs advanced electric vehicle technology.

The upgraded product features a range of efficiency and lightweight improvements to deliver performance and enhanced sustainability. The inverter, one of three modular elements of GKN Automotive’s eDrive platform, offers a 20 per cent power output increase over the previous version. In addition, power density is up by 50 per cent, the power-to-weight ratio rises by 60 per cent, and copper content is reduced by 63 per cent.

A key development is the integration of 800V technology, which will mean faster charging times, increased battery size, and improved performance for future electric vehicles.

By 2025, GKN Automotive forecasts the majority of electric vehicles on the market will utilise the technology. To offer OEMs complete flexibility on existing vehicles, the next-gen inverter is also compatible with existing 400V systems.

Christoph Gillen, Director of Systems Engineering, GKN Automotive, said “The performance we have been able to deliver with the new inverter is an important next step in our mission to drive a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

Supported by GKN Automotive’s Formula E partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, the product demonstrates how performance on track can inform the engineering of systems on the road, through accelerated development and testing in extreme, demanding scenarios.