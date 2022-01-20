Balu Forge Industries acquires precision machining unit of Mercedes-Benz truck factory

Ballu Forge Industries has acquired the precision machining unit of the Mercedes-Benz truck factory, Germany. They will be installed in the new machining facilities of BFIL in Karnataka.

Balu Forge Industries Limited, a precision engineering house with a presence in over 80 countries, has today announced that it has recently acquired the Precision Machining unit of the Mercedes-Benz Truck Factory from Mannheim, Germany. According to the company, the recent acquisition will be installed in the new machining facilities of BFIL in Belgaum, Karnataka. The company believes that this move will cement BFIL’s position as a leading precision player not just in India but across the globe.

The company reveals that this expansion will enable BFIL to produce crankshafts and other precision machined components for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in the class-7 & class-8 trucks and heavy-duty vehicle category. According to BFIL, the highlight of this acquisition is the presence of more than 10 CBN wheel grinders. These machines are said to be some of the highest quality & foremost in this machining category, thus enabling them to become one of those few companies that possess this capability globally.

Commenting on the acquisition of the precision machining unit of the Mercedes-Benz truck factory, Trimaan Chandock, Executive Director, BFIL said, “The said opportunity will catapult our capability & enable us to expand our horizon to a whole new category of Original Equipment Manufacturers in the heavy-duty segment globally. We are truly pleased with this acquisition as we now fall under a handful of global producers possessing this capability.”

Mumbai-based Balu Forge Industries Limited is a precision engineering house with a very diversified component portfolio serving more than 25 OEMs in over 5 continents. The company’s range extends from ICE applications to hybrids & EVs with a constant need to innovate & strengthen the capability in the new era of mobility. According to BFIL, its in-house capability & state-of-the-art automotive engineering enables it to manufacture a large range of components through a spectrum of industries, namely automotive, agricultural, industrial, defence, railways, marine, and the new energy sphere.