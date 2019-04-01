K.G.F: Chapter 1 completes 100 days at theaters, becomes biggest blockbuster in history of Kannada movies

By: | Published: April 1, 2019 4:43 PM

The film starring Yash, considered the biggest movie to come out of Karnataka, has now completed 100 days at the box office.

Yash starring Kannada film ‘KGF’, which came out as the biggest box office hit of Karnataka, has now completed 100 days at the box office. The members of the team couldn’t contain their delight and expressed their delight on social media.

Lead actress Srinidhi Shetty, director Prashanth Neel, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Homable Films tweeted on the occasion to share with the netizens how proud they are feeling.

Srinidhi wrote, “100glorious days #KGFChapter1 I’m so blessed & grateful to be a part of this epic movie Thank you to my entire team And thank you to each n everyone for all the love n support.”

Kiragandur tweeted, “It is #100daysforKGFchapter1! Powerful SUPPORT comes from powerful people! Many thanks to all the FANS, Exhibitors, Distributors, Media & digital partners, Satellite partners, audio companies, Online streaming partners and the brilliant CREW & CAST for making it a blockbuster success!”

Even the producers released a special video featuring the best moments of the journey behind making the movie, which included SS Rajamouli, Vishal and distributors of the Hindi version, Excel Entertainment’s Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

KGF aka Kolar Gold Fields (Chapter 1) is a story involving crime set in the ‘50s in Kolar District of Mysore, Karnataka and around the character Rocky played by Yash. The movie, according to reports, is the first Kannada movie ever to earn over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The shooting for Chapter 2 started earlier this month.

KGF: Chapter 1 was a hit at the box office and was very well received by the audience as well as the critics. In spite of releasing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, the film gave a tough fight and raced ahead of it. It is the first Kannada film to cross Rs. 240 crore worldwide. The movie was released in 5 languages across the country and made money at the box office since the first day of its release. Chapter 2 is expected to go on floors soon as the makers have announced the project on 13th March.

KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the highly anticipated films of the year and is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018. Lead actors Srinidhi Shetty and Yash will reprise their roles in the second part as they were seen during the inauguration event of the second movie. KGF: Chapter 1 concluded with Rocky (Yash) going against the mine lords. The second part will take off from there and dive deeper into the story. Directed by Prashanth Neel, there are reports that actor Sanjay Dutt will be part of KGF: Chapter 2. Also, actor Raveena Tandon is said to sign the film reportedly but there is no such confirmation officially.

