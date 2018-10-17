Junglee teaser out: Vidyut Jamwal is friends with elephants in this Chuck Russell directorial

The synopsis on YouTube suggests that Vidyut plays the role of a veterinary surgeon who encounters an international poachers racket on his return to his father’s elephant reserve.

The teaser of Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film Junglee was released on Thursday morning, featuring the actor with his ‘elephant friends’. The one-minute teaser opens with a voice-over narrating the story of a unique family with a connection with jungle. Vidyut Jammwal enters the scene riding his bike through the jungle and playing with the elephants. Going by the teaser it seems that Jammwal has some connection with these elephants.

The first half of the teaser has a lot of positivity about it. However, things change when the voice over narrates that the jungle isn’t the same anymore. In the following scenes, Vidyut Jammawal can be seen fighting a group of men. Just like his previous films, Junglee too promises a lot of action.

The synopsis on YouTube suggests that Vidyut plays the role of a veterinary surgeon who encounters an international poachers racket on his return to his father’s elephant reserve. “Junglee is a family-adventure film, the story revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character – a vet, who on his homecoming to his father’s elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket,” it reads.

Watch Junglee teaser here –



Junglee has been directed by Chuck Russell who has directed hit Hollywood movies like The Mask and The Scorpion King and many more. The teaser has garnered more than 5,00,000 views in just 4 hours and it will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

The movie is being produced by Junglee Pictures and will be releasing on April 5, 2019.