YourDOST partners with upGrad to launch free courses to foster emotional, mental well-being

Emotional wellness platform, YourDOST and edtech major upGrad have announced the launch of three free courses related to workplace emotional wellness and mental wellbeing.

According to the official statement, these online courses, powered by upGrad, aim to arm corporates with market-requisite soft skills for accelerating workforce efficiency and output. The statement added that the courses are based on insights from in-depth market research and will promote agility and help organisations come up with better employee engagement and retention plans.

The courses include Workplace Emotional Intelligence (EI): How to Be Emotionally Intelligent, ‘Getting Stay Interviews Right, and Time and Productivity Management Techniques.

“These courses are an absolute need amongst concerning trends like great resignation and rage quitting. With these courses, we are at a head start in solving cultural problems and promoting employee retention in organizations. While YourDOST has been working endlessly towards making lakhs of people more aware and counselling them to manage their emotional wellness issues, we are sure that upGrad’s extensive reach will support us in reaching larger communities,” Richa Singh, CEO and co-founder, YourDOST, said.

Further the statement mentioned that the mental well-being is one of the most pressing issues presently and as per reports by the scientific journal, one in six people faces one of the other common mental health problems including anxiety or depression. Therefore, the virtual courses, by the experts from YourDOST, are aimed at working professionals to enable them to handle various such concerns creating unwarranted issues at the workplace in a self-paced manner, the statement said.

It further added that the course topics and modules will also empower them in handling the day-to-day work interconnected issues ranging from handling emotional concerns to questions related to their ongoing jobs to managing time which has been a critical challenge for fresh professionals.

