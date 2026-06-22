The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said it has declared the outcomes of more than 87 per cent of Class 12 verification and re-evaluation applications. The remaining results are set to be released in phases over the coming days.

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The board informed students that the review process was progressing as scheduled and assured them that all pending applications would be processed shortly.

“Dearest students, CBSE has commenced the release of Class XII Verification of issues observed and Re-evaluation outcomes. The outcomes are being released in a phased manner, with over 87% of the total applications received being declared today. The outcomes of the remaining applications will be made available in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon,” CBSE said.

Students Advised to Check DigiLocker Portal

Students have been asked to track the status of their applications through the official DigiLocker results portal, where updated outcomes are being made available.

The board also urged candidates to rely only on official communication channels and avoid misinformation circulating online regarding the re-evaluation process.

“CBSE assures students that every application has been processed through a robust, transparent, and carefully monitored system to ensure fairness and accuracy. Students are advised not to believe rumours or unverified social media posts and to rely only on official CBSE communications for authentic information,” the board added.

CBSE further said its offices would remain available to provide assistance and guidance to students seeking clarification regarding their applications.

Revaluation Process Remains Under Scrutiny

The announcement comes amid continuing discussions around the board’s evaluation and re-evaluation framework. Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court declined to direct CBSE to reopen the revaluation portal after hearing submissions from both the board and the Centre.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that nearly 1.27 lakh students had already applied through the review mechanism and around 3.87 lakh answer scripts were under examination. He argued that reopening the portal could disrupt the admission timelines of more than 70 lakh students who appeared for the board examinations.

The issue reached the court through a Public Interest Litigation filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which sought reopening of the revaluation window and compensatory marks for students allegedly affected by issues linked to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

CBSE has maintained that concerns raised by students are being addressed through the existing verification and review mechanism, which it says is designed to ensure transparency and fairness in the assessment process.