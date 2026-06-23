The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026, paving the way for undergraduate admissions across central and other participating universities for the upcoming academic session.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards from the official CUET portal using their application number along with password or date of birth.

The wait is over. CUET (UG) 2026 results are now available.



Students can access their scorecard by logging in through the official CUET website using their credentials.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #CUET2026 #StudentUpdate pic.twitter.com/iBaTiB9jyr — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 23, 2026

Over 15 lakh students registered for exam

According to the NTA, 15,68,867 candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, while 11,64,098 students appeared for the entrance examination. The examination was conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, in computer-based test mode, with additional sessions held on June 6 and June 7.

The results will now be used by participating Central, State, Deemed and Private universities for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session.

Nearly 67 lakh subject test registrations recorded

The testing agency said candidates generated nearly 67.56 lakh registered subject test instances across 37 subjects offered under the exam. These included 13 language papers, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2026 was conducted over 19 days and 35 shifts across 321 cities, including 13 international locations. Students were allowed to choose up to five subjects, leading to the creation of 12,906 unique subject combinations, reflecting the scale and diversity of the examination.

NTA clarifies role in admission process

The testing agency clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, releasing answer keys, preparing results and issuing scorecards.

Individual universities participating in CUET admissions will now prepare separate merit lists based on their own admission criteria and conduct counselling independently. Students have been advised to retain copies of their scorecards for future admission and counselling rounds.

What students should do next

Following the declaration of results, candidates are expected to closely track admission notifications released by their preferred universities. Students should complete registration procedures, upload required documents, participate in counselling rounds and monitor seat allotment schedules announced by individual institutions.

How to check CUET UG 2026 result

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official CUET website, clicking on the CUET UG Result 2026 link, entering their application number and password or date of birth, and downloading the scorecard displayed on the screen.