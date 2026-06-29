Aerospace and defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. Here are the key details.

HAL dividend: August 14 record date

The company in its regulatory filing on Monday said that the record date is August 14 for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend. If approved at the AGM, the dividend will be paid within 30 days of shareholder approval.

Separately, the government has approved the upgradation of HAL to Maharatna status, making it the 14th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

HAL FY26

In its full financial year of FY26, HAL reported a 4.10% YoY increase in its revenue at Rs 32,250 crore , up from Rs 30,981 crore in the previous financial year.

HAL’s order book stood at around Rs 2.54 lakh crore as on March 31. The growth was driven by major contracts from the Ministry of Defence, including an order worth Rs 62,370 crore for 97 LCA Mk1A aircraft, six ALH Coast Guard helicopters worth Rs 2,704 crore, and eight Dornier aircraft worth Rs 2,186 crore.

HAL signed the SSLV Technology Transfer Agreement with ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL, marking its entry as a launch service provider in the small satellite segment.

During FY26, HAL paid an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share, amounting to Rs 2,341 crore. It also paid a final dividend of Rs 15 per share for FY25, amounting to Rs 1,003 crore.

The total dividend payout during the year stood at Rs 3,344 crore.

About HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence. It is India’s leading aerospace and defence company. Established in 1940, HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul and upgrade of aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, aerospace structures and related systems for military and civil customers.

The company also has capabilities in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), research and development, space systems, and civil aviation, playing a key role in strengthening India’s indigenous aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

HAL share price

The share price of HAL is trading flat in the intaday session today. The stock has declined 4.11% in last 5 trading sessions.