The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected 569 applications for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 before the exam after conducting an artificial intelligence (AI)-based verification for the first time, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The newspaper reported that the rejected applications included duplicate entries along with the candidates who had exhausted the maximum number of attempts or crossed the prescribed limit as per UPSC norms.

AI-based checks shifted to the application stage

According to the Indian Express report, UPSC conducted the verification process during the application stage instead of waiting until the interview stage, as was the practice until previous years. The report mentioned that the move comes nearly two years after former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar’s candidature was cancelled after the Commission found out that she appeared for the Civil Services Examination despite allegedly exhausting the permissible number of attempts by changing her name and her parents’ names.

ALSO READ Cracking the UPSC code: Why strategy and mentorship matter more than ever



Around 8.18 lakh candidates have applied for the Preliminary examination that was conducted on May 24, whereas about 5.49 lakh have taken up the paper.

Officials, as quoted by The Indian Express, said one possible reason for the decline in registrations from nearly 9.5 lakh last year could be the introduction of Aadhaar authentication and A-based de-duplication.

As per the report, around 94 percent of applicants choose Aadhaar authentication. For the rest of the candidates, AI tools were reportedly used to compare names, parents’ name, photograph and date of birth. Officials also made a comparison of applicants’ details against the Commission’s database spanning the past 15 years to verify age and attempt eligibility.

The report also added that 569 Civil Services Examination applications and 69 Indian Forest Service Examination applications were rejected through this exercise.

Category changes were also checked

According to The Indian Express, UPSC also verified whether candidates had changed their social category from earlier attempts. The report stated that 43,497 candidates were identified and contacted via email for verification.

Officials, as quoted by the newspaper, stated that many candidates had earlier applied under the General Category because they did not possess the required certificates at the time. The report added that 133 applications, included within the total 569 rejections, were cancelled after candidates were found to have exhausted the permissible number of attempts.

Commenting on the initiative, UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar stated to The Indian Express that “technology must serve the cause of fairness.” He mentioned that the main purpose of the de-duplication exercise was to ensure genuine candidates were correctly identified, while fraudulent or multiple applications were detected and eliminated.

13,343 candidates cleared UPSC Prelims

A total of 13,343 candidates have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 this month against 1,016 notified vacancies. The Commission has also asked candidates to log in to the UPSC official website between June 19 and June 28 to complete mandatory formalities. Candidates will need to complete the fee payment and update their details along with their cadre preferences. The UPSC also said that the candidates who fail to complete the process within the prescribed window will not be permitted to appear for the main examination. The Commission also added that the preliminary examination marks, answer keys, and cut-off marks will be released only after the entire recruitment process, including the Indian Forest Service Examination, is completed.