Indian study-abroad platforms are increasing their focus on destinations such as Germany, France, Ireland and Italy, while strengthening their presence in the UK and Canada, as geopolitical uncertainties and policy changes encourage students to explore a wider range of overseas education options.

Industry players say the diversification strategy has been underway for several years, but heightened global uncertainty and evolving visa policies in key markets have accelerated the trend. They maintain that demand for overseas education remains resilient, with students increasingly viewing study destinations through a multi-country lens rather than relying on a single market.

“The demand has not contracted but rather recalibrated. International education remains a long-horizon, ROI-led decision for Indian families, and that appetite is structurally intact,” Praneet Singh, vice-president, university partnerships, upGrad Study Abroad, told Fe.

According to Singh, Indian students are becoming less dependent on any one destination and are increasingly willing to consider countries that offer stability, quality education and attractive post-study opportunities.

“Our students are not tied to the geopolitical tribulations in any single country. The pathway can redirect towards more relatively stable destinations, including Germany, the UK, Ireland, France, Finland and Italy, without a student losing a year or a plan, and without students compromising on the quality of the institution,” he added.

upGrad launched its study-abroad vertical six years ago and currently works with more than 80 university partners across 11 countries. The company is evaluating additional destinations as part of its expansion plans.

A similar trend is visible across the sector. Ednex Global said inquiries for some traditional destinations have softened by 5-10% in certain segments, but overall demand remains strong as students redirect their aspirations towards markets such as Germany, France, Spain, Ireland, the UAE and other European countries rather than shelving their overseas education plans.

Leverage Edu said Europe has emerged as the fastest-growing region on its platform, with applications to European Union destinations rising 62% year-on-year, led by Germany, Italy, France, Ireland, Spain, Malta and the Netherlands. Germany has nearly doubled year-on-year, while Italy and France are witnessing growth of five to seven times.

“A slowdown in any one corridor is, in our reading, a redistribution across the basket rather than a contraction of the underlying ambition,” Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu, said. “The maturity of the Indian student today lies in treating destinations as a portfolio rather than a single bet.”

The company said its revenue grew 112% year-on-year to Rs 375 crore in FY26 and that it turned Ebitda positive during the year.

Industry experts say study-abroad platforms will need to move beyond transaction-led models and build broader advisory ecosystems to sustain growth.

“Success in this fiscal year and the next will depend on a platform’s ability to build multi-destination strategies, incorporate vocational and foreign-language training, and institutionalise domestic-international hybrid learning partnerships,” Kamlesh Vyas, partner, Deloitte India, said.

He added that while late-stage venture capital funding remains selective across the edtech sector, companies demonstrating strong unit economics, high visa-conversion rates and diversified revenue streams are likely to continue attracting strategic investment.