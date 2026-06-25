Learning an AI tool may take a few days. But building the next electric vehicle battery, semiconductor chip or industrial robot requires years of understanding science and engineering. That is the challenge facing India’s technology workforce. As artificial intelligence changes how companies operate, recruiters are asking a bigger question: are engineers becoming too focused on software skills while losing touch with the fundamentals that drive innovation?

For decades, India’s engineering success story was built around software. Coding became the gateway to technology careers, fuelling the growth of IT services and creating a workforce of millions. With more than a million engineering graduates entering the ecosystem every year, programming skills became the most visible and employable capability.

But the AI era is changing what companies value in an engineer. The question is no longer only whether a graduate can write code. It is whether they understand the problem that the code is solving. “AI is transforming how work gets done, but it is not changing what great engineering is built on,” says Sabine Schneider, executive vice-president & country head – People & Organisation, Siemens India.

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The shift is visible as technology moves beyond software applications into the physical world. Electric vehicles, semiconductors, robotics, industrial automation and advanced manufacturing require engineers who understand how systems behave – from materials and energy to mechanical processes and electronics. A battery is not only a software challenge. A semiconductor is not merely a coding problem. A robot is not just an algorithm. The science behind these technologies matters.

For years, students gravitated towards software because it offered a clear career path. Subjects such as physics, chemistry and advanced mathematics often took a back seat as coding skills dominated engineering education and recruitment.

Mathematical Rigor

The rise of AI is now forcing a rethink. Companies say the next generation of engineers will need to combine software capabilities with deeper domain understanding. “Software should be a layer built on top of fundamentals, not a replacement for them,” says Vivek Ranjan, CHRO, Zensar.

The rise of AI itself is bringing mathematics back into focus. Concepts such as linear algebra, probability, statistics and optimisation – once viewed as theoretical subjects – now sit at the core of modern AI systems. According to Ranjan, linear algebra is the native language of machine learning. Large language models and machine learning applications are built on these foundations. Engineers who understand the mathematics behind AI can do more than use existing tools; they can improve models, identify limitations and create specialised solutions.

This shift is also changing what recruiters look for in fresh graduates. Coding ability remains important, but companies increasingly value problem-solving, curiosity, systems thinking and the ability to apply first principles. Sandhya Arun, global chief technology officer, Wipro, says the AI revolution is creating opportunities across semiconductors, energy, materials research and advanced manufacturing, but these fields require deeper scientific understanding. “As AI expands what technologists can build, it also increases system complexity and the rigour required to design, validate and optimise solutions,” she says.

Accenture’s view reflects this changing demand. Aditi Kulkarni, lead – Global Technology Delivery and Advanced Technology Centres Global Network, says the future workforce will need to combine scientific knowledge with practical technology skills. “The real differentiator is talent that combines deep scientific and engineering fundamentals with domain expertise and AI fluency,” she says.

The demand for such skills is visible across industries. In electric mobility, engineers must understand battery chemistry, thermal management and energy efficiency. In semiconductors, physics and materials science are critical. In robotics, mechanical systems, sensors and software must work together with precision.

Physics, once considered largely an academic foundation, is becoming a practical technology skill again. “Physics is the backbone of these domains,” Ranjan says, highlighting its role in areas ranging from EV batteries to semiconductor design.

Talent Bifurcation

The challenge, however, is not just technical knowledge. Companies also want engineers who can communicate, collaborate and continuously learn. The speed of technological change means today’s skills can quickly become outdated.

Sukhi Sudarshan, director – global leader talent acquisition at EY GDS, points to a growing gap between AI users and AI builders. Many graduates are comfortable using technology tools, but fewer demonstrate the ability to break down complex problems, understand systems and innovate.

For India, the opportunity is significant. The country has scale, a large technology workforce and a growing startup ecosystem. But becoming a deeptech powerhouse will require moving beyond adopting technology to creating it. That journey will depend on stronger research capabilities, closer industry-academia collaboration and an education system that encourages curiosity, experimentation and a deeper understanding of science.

The engineers who succeed in the AI era will not be those who simply know the latest tools, but those who can combine technology with the ability to think from first principles. As Sandhya Arun puts it, “The future is not just about writing software for the world, but solving its most complex challenges through a mastery of science, technology and a deeply human-centric ethos.”