The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has, for the first time, included a dedicated section on the 1975-77 Emergency in the new Class 9 Social Science textbook ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond’. NCERT has framed the episode as one of the major challenges India’s democracy endured and survived.

The chapter situates the Emergency within a broader discussion of democratic strengths and vulnerabilities, linking political unrest, economic distress and mass mobilisation of the early 1970s to the suspension of civil liberties and the later restoration of democratic processes.

Emergency placed within democratic context

The textbook describes how “in the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests.” It then explains that “in June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance,” during which many fundamental rights were suspended, the press faced censorship, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested.

#WATCH | Delhi | On NCERT introducing a section on Emergency in Class IX textbook, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "This is correct. NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations should know and understand the dark deeds of the Emergency so that such a… pic.twitter.com/QLtR30mWvZ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

Rather than treating the Emergency as an isolated episode, NCERT places it alongside contemporary risks to democracy such as fake news, misinformation, destruction of public property, poverty, regionalism, caste discrimination and gender inequality, encouraging students to see constitutional stressors as recurring and varied.

Focus on mass movements and democratic recovery

The new section foregrounds the role of citizen mobilisation in restoring democratic norms, giving prominence to Jayaprakash Narayan (Lok Nayak) and the mass movements he led, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. The textbook records that the Emergency was lifted in 1977 and that subsequent general elections allowed people to “express their will through the ballot,” with the defeat of the ruling government held up as evidence of India’s democratic resilience. This narrative aims to teach students not only the sequence of events but the constitutional lesson that democratic institutions can recover when citizens and institutions reassert accountability.

“Democracy and You” and civic engagement

NCERT has also added a new section called “Democracy and You” designed to translate abstract constitutional principles into students’ lived experience. The section encourages active citizenship by linking classroom learning to current civic challenges and by asking students to reflect on how democratic rights and responsibilities operate in everyday life. The chapter also gives space to the media’s role—calling it the “fourth pillar of democracy”—emphasising how a free press channels public grievance and holds power to account.

Why this change matters, and why it is debated?

The inclusion of the Emergency in a Class 9 textbook comes more than 50 years after the 1975 proclamation and marks a notable curricular shift. Supporters say the section fills a historical gap in secondary education, offering young learners a measured account of a seminal constitutional test. They argue that placing the Emergency alongside contemporary threats—misinformation, inequality and communal tensions—helps students draw civic lessons relevant to today’s political climate.

Critics, however, have already signalled debate. Some question the framing and level of detail appropriate for a Class 9 audience, while others see any classroom treatment of the Emergency as politically sensitive because it directly implicates a former prime minister and a fraught period of Indian politics. NCERT’s careful wording—noting public dissatisfaction under the Indira Gandhi‑led government and the catalogue of measures taken during the Emergency—may itself be a flashpoint for political contention in public discourse and media commentary.

NCERT clarifications and broader textbook updates

NCERT has made other recent clarifications as it rolls out revised material. Addressing unrelated concerns about a Grade 6 Kannada R3 textbook, the council clarified that the book’s title Krishna refers to the Krishna river (part of NCERT’s practice of naming R3 language textbooks after Indian rivers) and rejected claims that the text promotes vegetarianism. NCERT emphasised that the Grade 6 chapter “Health is Wealth” treats a balanced diet and includes both vegetarian and non‑vegetarian items to reflect India’s culinary diversity.

NCERT officials say the updated curriculum and textbooks are aligned with NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF‑SE) 2023, including an emphasis on rootedness, cultural connect and meaningful contexts for learners. By introducing the Emergency within a broader civic framework and adding participatory elements like “Democracy and You,” the council aims to strengthen students’ critical engagement with history and contemporary democratic challenges. The rollout is likely to prompt further public and political discussion, with educators, parents and policymakers watching how schools teach a contentious chapter of India’s past.