Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that his country is facing a “certain shortage” of fuel in the wake of repeated Ukrainian strikes on significant energy infrastructure, as the conflict between both sides has no end in sight. For the first time, the international leader detailed the extent to which Ukraine’s attacks have impacted Russia’s fuel production.

“Right now we’re observing a certain shortage, but it’s not critical,” he said during a state TV interview on Sunday. Given the current situation, Putin vowed to increase Russian anti-aircraft defence capacity and ensure fuel supplies, especially to Crimea, which Russia seized by force in 2014.

Ahead of the weekend, authorities in Russia-annexed Crimea declared an “emergency situation” due to fuel shortages and power cuts set in motion by Ukrainian strikes and attacks on oil facilities.

Putin mulls diesel export ban

Addressing a meeting of senior officials on fuel supply and redistribution, Putin openly talks about potentially considering bans on diesel exports.

“You are well aware that problems for drivers and for businesses persist,” Putin said at the meeting, according to accounts published by Russian news agencies and quoted by Reuters. “Unfortunately, there are still queues at gas stations too…The need to introduce a complete ban on the export of diesel fuel is being considered.”

Noting that the country’s gasoline reserves now stood at 1.7 million metric tons and that July’s production should surpass June’s figures, he added, “We have to reduce to a minimum the impact of terrorist attacks on our civilian targets and infrastructure.”

“We need to make every effort to ensure that all seasonal fuel supply schedules are maintained for agro-industrial enterprises, because the harvest depends on it,” Putin said.

Contrary to Putin’s remarks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that there was no need to ban diesel exports, according to the Interfax news agency.

During a speech to the United Russia party congress, Putin told other officials, “Yes, we see the problems, we are aware of them and are responding to them, but we will certainly ensure the security of both the country and our citizens, as well as the inviolability of Russia’s borders. “We will undoubtedly overcome all the challenges facing us today, including terrorist attacks on our territory and infrastructure facilities.”

The Russian president’s rare admission on Sunday about where the country stood while facing a certain deficit of fuel came to light as Ukraine has continued its heavy drone assault on the country. A major oil refinery in the south was also set on fire.

What did Zelenskyy say?

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s forces hit two more Russian oil refineries, one in the Krasnodar region and another in the Yaroslavl region.

He said on X, “The Slavyansk oil refinery in the Krasnodar region was hit – about 300km [185 miles] from the frontline. We also reached a refinery in the Yaroslavl region, approximately 700km [435 miles] from our border.”

Addressing the attack, he called the action part of the “operations that weaken Russia’s ability to wage this war.”

“Each of our long-range sanctions is a reduction in the resources working for the Russian war machine, and another step towards peace,” Zelenskyy shared via Telegram, according to a Google translation.