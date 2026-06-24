ICAI CA Inter May 2026 Result Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate Examination held in May 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official result portal, caresults.icai.org. The results are also available on icai.org and icai.nic.in.

The result was announced on June 24, in line with the schedule notified earlier by ICAI’s Examination Department.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026

Candidates can access their results by visiting caresults.icai.org and entering their registration number and roll number.

To download the scorecard:

Visit caresults.icai.org. Click on the CA Intermediate May 2026 result link. Enter the Registration Number and Roll Number. Submit the details. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

According to information available on the official ICAI result portal, candidates need their login credentials to access the result.

Group II records higher pass percentage

According to reports, Group II recorded a higher success rate than Group I in the May 2026 examination.

The pass percentage stood at 10.25 per cent in Group I and 16.11 percent in Group II.

As per reports, 91,237 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 9,350 cleared the examination. In Group II, 64,381 candidates appeared and 10,372 qualified.

Among candidates who appeared for both groups, 33,304 took the examination and 2,820 passed, taking the pass percentage to 8.47 percent.

Dombivli candidate secures AIR 1

As per latest update, Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivli secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 531 marks out of 600, translating to 88.50 percent.

Abhinav Satheesh secured AIR 2 with 530 marks, while Teerth Jain secured AIR 3 with 519 marks, the reports said.

What happens after the result?

Candidates who have cleared the CA Intermediate examination can proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy programme as per ICAI regulations.

Those who wish to seek verification of marks can do so through ICAI’s online services platform. Candidates can apply for verification after paying the prescribed fee through the institute’s e-services portal.

Candidates are advised to rely only on the official ICAI websites for result-related updates and future announcements.