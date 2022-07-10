Role of ed-tech in revolutionising upskilling in India

By Ranjita Raman

Education was traditionally restricted to schools and universities, and it was scorned upon for professionals to return to their roots to gain industrial skills. Changing times have not only altered the way how we see education, but the upheaval in the ed-tech sector and widespread use of digital technology has made it vital for millennials, or generation Z, to become equipped with changing market expectations.



The 21st century is no longer a labour-based economy, but more of a knowledge-driven and skill-oriented, that means engaging an individual in a life-long learning process. Workplaces are becoming increasingly hybrid, and specialised talents are in high demand. We have already arrived at the future of work that we anticipated a few decades ago. This is also true in the sphere of education, and ed-tech is transforming the way we study, learn, and experience the dynamic world around us.



Our educational system is based on a traditional approach that places a premium on grades. As a result, pupils prefer to learn by rote and duplicate information. In our country, Graduates have skill inadequacies because of educational institutions fail to satisfy industry standards. In order to meet the skills deficit challenges, our country should focus on a LLL approach that is Life Long Learning ecosystem in education as well as in the workforce. Learning should become an integral part of economic, fiscal, social, and market policies and programs.

Ed-tech platforms in India, are playing a crucial role in providing skill-based education in collaboration with higher education instituions (HEIs) that promise to offer young professionals an edge at work. Even premier universities are partnering with ed-tech platforms to upskill the talent across sectors and builds employability by focussing on aptitude as well as attitude. The most demanding domains like data science, machine learning, cybersecurity, management and law are becoming online. With the emergence of information technology, many geographical barriers can be broken and workers can be enabled to work from remote locations with the skill set that they do possess. Proper coordination between private and public sectors is required to enhance skills throughout one’s working life to ensure the full potential of each individual’s skill. Every company nowadays be it public or private, is striving to become digital and therefore they need to provide their employees with relevant skills like digital literacy, computer training etc. to meet the current demands of the market.

Many companies believe in training their workforce and imparting knowledge of the latest market and technological innovations to make them well equipped with market standards. They are in the process of building a re-skilling and upskilling culture within their existing workforce. The flexibility provided by online learning platforms is a major factor, as workers can upskill during their commutes and breaks rather than taking time out of their schedule. In that case, executive courses play a vital role that has reduced the skill gap in these areas. Companies like Bosch provide free and subsidised education to school dropouts and underprivileged but deserving candidates, ensuring that graduates have the requisite skills to enter the labour force. Google has partnered with various Indian institutes to introduce an Android Developer Skilling Program.



There is an urgent need for collaboration between the government and the private sector, as well as industry and education, to design a curriculum that will prepare our students to be “job-ready” when they graduate. A flourishing entrepreneurial culture, high investor confidence, an eager workforce, supportive government efforts, expanding institutional engagement, and well-designed and managed policies can all help to alleviate skill shortages for a strong, globally competitive economy.

The author is CEO, Jaro Education.

