  • MORE MARKET STATS

New learning framework 2021: Evolution of the Indian education system

January 4, 2021 4:45 AM

In 2021, we will see a more blended approach in education and an increased adoption of edtech platforms that are personalised and focused on diagnosing and resolving learning gaps

We have seen that absence of pedagogy aligned to online classes is leading to a shortfall in the knowledge transfer and teachers are unable to calibrate the pace of teaching, which is leading to sub-optimal learning.We have seen that absence of pedagogy aligned to online classes is leading to a shortfall in the knowledge transfer and teachers are unable to calibrate the pace of teaching, which is leading to sub-optimal learning.

By Umesh Joshi

Amidst the ongoing pandemic, students have been studying online for the past several months, though the biggest concern with this new education structure is whether the learning outcomes are satisfactory or not? While online learning is here to stay, we need to ensure students learn adopting a scientific approach to learning. We have seen that absence of pedagogy aligned to online classes is leading to a shortfall in the knowledge transfer and teachers are unable to calibrate the pace of teaching, which is leading to sub-optimal learning. Lack of regular diagnostic assessments is also resulting in unclear learning outcomes.

Related News

To overcome these challenges, we will see the following trends emerging in 2021:

Blended learning approach: Technology in learning combined with the existing classroom approach can help in achieving significant improvements in both the teaching and learning process. Today, there are innovative methods that combine classroom learning with digital learning solutions, which can help increase a student’s engagement through a personalised learning approach and gamification. This will help in gaining undivided attention of students as it keeps them engaged and allows them to learn the topic at own pace, wherein they are able to grasp what they are learning. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality and virtual reality can transform the delivery of education with the support of digital tools to create an immersive learning environment. This interactive technique can provide a better experience with two-dimensional ways to showcase the content than traditional pedagogy in the form of textbooks. The blended learning approach helps make education easily accessible, while promoting peer-to-peer interaction over classroom sessions, which can result in better learning outcomes.

Importance of assessment: Data-driven technologies and content analytics can be used to assess the understanding of students, identify gaps in learning and provide solutions to students at an individual level. The New Education Policy (NEP) has laid emphasis on assessment reforms and introduced the National Assessment Centre (PARAKH) to monitor learning outcomes regularly. Through this, we expect a clear shift away from rote learning and towards genuine understanding.

Localised content for learning: The NEP’s focus on introducing the mother tongue as the primary mode of instruction in lower classes can significantly change the teaching and learning process. Pedagogical research has recognised that children learn the best when they learn in their mother tongue (or local language) in primary classes. Additionally, making content available to students in their mother tongue and localising it as per student requirements will be beneficial for students across all socioeconomic backgrounds in India.

In 2021, we will see a more blended approach in education and an increased adoption of edtech platforms that are personalised and focused on diagnosing and resolving learning gaps.

The author is chief product & technology officer, Educational Initiatives, an edtech company

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. New learning framework 2021 Evolution of the Indian education system
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pursuing an executive MBA: It can be your best strategic investment decision
2Odisha: State universities, degree colleges to start classes for final year students from January 11
3Schools, colleges to reopen in Bihar from Monday; Govt issues safety guidelines