Indian students enrolled in China: No positive development regarding resumption of studies, says Indian Embassy

Indians students in Chinese universities: Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world in March last year, students wanting to study abroad have been facing hardships. The same is true for Indian students enrolled in universities in China. While most of the other countries have now opened their borders for international students, there seems to be no such progress in China. Since last year, the Embassy of India in Beijing has been following up with the Chinese authorities on the resumption of studies in China. However, in a statement released on Friday, the Embassy said that there has still been no progress.

The Indian Embassy in China said that despite repeated discussions with the authorities, there is no positive development in this regard, especially with the resurgence of cases of COVID-19 in China. Due to these cases, the country has made stricter restrictions on the entry of others into China, in accordance with which the country has also suspended the visas issued to Indian nationals before November 2 last year. Moreover, the Embassy also stated that China has denied its request to operate chartered flights between the two countries.

Apart from this, the authorities in China have also told the Embassy that the restrictions are expected to remain in place for the coming months, which means that students enrolled in Chinese universities would in highest probability continue to receive their education through the online mode for the foreseeable future. The Indian Embassy said that it was aware of the difficulties in taking medicine courses through the online medium, but Indian students enrolled in universities in China must take note of these restrictions so that they can make informed decisions and take appropriate actions for their education.

The Embassy lastly said that the students should continue to monitor the Embassy’s website as well as social media handles to remain updated, and they should also remain in touch with their universities