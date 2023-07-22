How is online schooling bridging the gap between classroom and e-learning.

By Lina Ashar

Over the last few years, online schooling has been recognized at par with traditional classroom learning and has opened new windows of opportunities for everyone. With the pandemic hitting the world, the online schooling model got a new realm to broaden its space between offline and e-learning. Revamping the traditional education practices, the education ecosystem steadily witnessed online schooling as a new trend and preferred module enhancing the learning methodology. From easy accessibility to efficient, affordable, and improvising personalized education, online schooling transforms the learner’s skill. It is widely being adopted in schools and colleges across India.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the online education market in India is expected to grow by US$ 2.28 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of almost 20%. Several growth factors include skill development and employment, government initiatives toward digitization, and rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices.

With good connectivity, smart devices like laptops, tablets and smartphones are becoming a boon to accessible learning. Additionally, advanced technologies, interactive platforms and adaptive teaching methods have revolutionized education and offered unique opportunities for students and teachers alike.

Benefits of Online Schooling:

Flexibility and Accessibility: Online schooling ensures flexibility and accessibility to all learners. Students are no longer confined to the rigid schedules of traditional classrooms. Instead, they can access educational resources and materials from anywhere, anytime.

Interactive and Engaging Learning: Online schooling platforms utilize interactive tools and multimedia resources to create engaging learning experiences. Through videos, simulations, virtual reality, and gamification, students can grasp complex concepts more effectively and retain information for longer periods.

Boosts Personalized Learning: Each student’s learning journey can be personalized to their specific needs and pace. This individualized approach ensures that students receive support and can progress at their optimal speed.

Fostering Global Connectivity and Cultural Exchange: Students gain exposure to diverse perspectives and experiences through virtual classrooms and international collaborative projects. This intercultural interaction broadens their view and nurtures soft and communication skills.

As the education system devises newer modules, shifting traditional schooling concepts with advanced notions is imperative. In a fast-paced world and competitive world, learners must not just be preparing for an exam but adopt intuitive learning to surpass problems and challenges. For future-ready students, online schooling will hold substantial benefits, and it is anticipated to be one of the most preferred mediums for learners, educators, and parents.

The author is founder of Dreamtime Learning School. Views are personal