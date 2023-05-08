FIIB opens admissions for three-year ‘Fellow Programme in Management’.

The Delhi-based Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) has opened admissions for its three-year Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), which has been approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education, AICTE. FIIB claims that it is the first Indian business school to have earned membership in the European Doctoral Programmes Association in Management and Business Administration (EDAMBA), according to an official release.

The Doctoral Programme is structured into three primary modules during the first year, consisting of Foundation, Domain and Experiential components. These modules comprise classroom sessions, seminars, and workshops. In the second year, scholars are expected to submit and present their research proposal. In the third year, scholars are required to submit their thesis. To ensure regular progress of the scholars, a continuous assessment seminar is held every six months from the second year onwards. The programme lasts for 3-4 years, and registration fees amount to Rs 50,000, the release mentioned.

The Doctoral Programme at FIIB integrates practical and academic perspectives, facilitated by a global network of academic advisors, supervisors, mentors, and faculty. The programme aims to cater to individuals seeking advanced research degrees in management to enhance their careers in academia, research, or the corporate sector, as per the release.

Also Read Erisha EduSupport onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) offers a blend of teaching, learning, and scientific research, with a focus on building a community of academicians, researchers, and management leaders. FPM scholars gain research proficiency in their field of choice and learn through experience to design and execute original scholarly work. The programme aims to provide a stimulating environment for rigorous, relevant research that has a practical impact, it added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn