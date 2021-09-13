DYT Academy: Now, a virtual learning space for content creators

The DYT Academy aims to enable, educate and upskill content creators. (Representative image)

Do Your Thng (DYT), a creator-first tech platform, has launched the DYT Academy, which, it says, is a place exclusively for budding content creators to learn content creation. The virtual learning space, available on the DYT app, aims to make education more accessible through snackable courses.

The decentralisation of content and the proliferation of the social media have created an enormous creator economy. Currently, it is skewed in favour of mega-creators, who have captured a big chunk of the market. The medium and small-range creators, who have been left behind, need upskilling to create better content and thereby monetise their talent. DYT looks to nurture this group of talent with the DYT Academy.

Ankit Agarwal, founder, DYT, said that the creator economy has a colossal long-tail: mid and small-sized creators who have fathomless potential and the makings of an astronomical, aggregated following. “What they lack is the knowledge to climb up the ladder. That’s where the DYT Academy comes in. It bolsters the talent and motivation these creators have in abundance with knowledge and guidance. We’re making it effortless for them to upskill by offering step-by-step, interactive courses that can be started, paused and resumed at the creator’s learning pace,” he said.

With this initiative, DYT is building on its objective to support creators, build their audiences and monetise their content. Besides arming content creators with the schooling and proficiency they need, the DYT Academy will also act as an additional revenue stream. Creators who are experts in their niche can earn by submitting role-based or skill-based courses.

The DYT Academy has three categories of courses: beginner, medium and expert. Each course is divided into modules and further into units to make learning simple and sticky.

Hemant Dua, co-founder, DYT, added that the courses are creator-focused, and start with the fundamentals, “because that’s the key pain-point for these creators. From how to set up a home studio to edit videos, they will find comprehensive modules that unleash their creative potential.”

The DYT Academy will provide exhaustive learning opportunities through video and text-based courses. Additionally, creators will have a direct line to professional content creators to answer any questions or queries. On completing a course, creators will be awarded a certificate.