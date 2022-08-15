NFT games have the edge over traditional games: Polygon’s Urvit Goel

Urvit Goel, VP of global business development for gaming, Polygon, is of the opinion that games which integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) get the edge over traditional games which don’t allow users to sell their in-game items, according to Cointelegraph.

As stated by Cointelegraph, Goel spoke in Seoul about how Polygon (MATIC) is trying to make NFT games proliferate, and why game publishers from South Korea such as Neowiz and Nixon are entering into the space. Goel also made the point that traditional business models that NFTs are comparing with may be comparatively weaker. In traditional gaming, users are able to buy in-game items through the use of actual money but those items won’t carry any re-sale value to get back any dollar. However, with majority of games in gaming finance (GameFi) area, users can buy items as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell them on when they are over with playing with the game. Goel emphasised on the point of referring the traditional model as “money in, money out,” due to gamers being able to take back at least some of the dollar value they had put in the game.

Information from Cointelegraph stated that Goel saw clear signals of traditional game publishers gearing up for big pushes in the GameFi sector, starting with South Korea’s gaming company Nexon, which carries the MapleStory title. According to gaming news media outlet mmorpg, in June, Nexon announced that it would put a version of its flagship title on-chain as MapleStory N. Polygon has also entered into a partnership with South Korea’s Neowiz to put new and existing titles on-chain. Goel stated that corporates of firms entering the blockchain space must have knowledge regarding the space.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Goel’s notions about gaming and blockchain have been in line with ROK Capital’s Anthony Yoon, who told the publication that GameFi and cryptocurrency are meant for publishers. Part of Goel’s confidence in the future for NFT gaming and GameFi can be accredited to community behaviour.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

