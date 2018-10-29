Indigenous solutions needed to deal with Cyberspace threats says Niti Aayog

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 9:47 PM

For dealing with cyberspace threats, indigenous solutions, in-house expertise and start-up eco-system needs to be created to reduce dependence on foreign products and solutions for securing our critical infrastructure and defence installations, says government.

“Cyberspace is becoming more complex and we need continuous innovation to keep the space secure and resilient to threats.”

Speaking at the inauguration of Conference on Cyber Security-Challenges and Innovations at DRDO, Member, Niti Aayog Dr V K Saraswat emphasised to convert a challenge into an opportunity through innovation. Adding further, “Cyberspace is becoming more complex and we need continuous innovation to keep the space secure and resilient to threats.”

National Cyber Security Coordinator Dr Gulshan Rai stressed upon the areas of strategic importance including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Virtual reality & augmented reality, Internet of things (IOT) which would be the backbone of the country in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO said that cyber security is one of the biggest challenges and emphasised on bringing the academia, industries and DRDO together for indigenous and innovative solutions.

The conference focused on the current trends, need and future requirements of innovation in the field of cyber security for a secured cyber space and to help in understanding the challenges and the way ahead for the country through home grown technological research and innovation.

The conference brought the stakeholders working in the area to showcase their innovations, current challenges and future aspects.

Director General, Air (OPS) Air Marshal Amit Dev was also present at the conference. More than 100 academia and 70 start-ups participated in the conference. On this occasion, many start-ups showcased various indigenous innovations in cyber security.

