Aero India 2019: Dr Vivek Lall, man behind major India-US defence deals, leads top level delegation

The USIBC Delegation for the Aero India-2019 is being led by world renowned aerospace scientist Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Lockheed Martin Dr Vivek Lall. According to sources the USIBC chose Lall who has also been appointed to the US Federal Aviation Advisory Committee and has been key to several crucial India-US Defence deals, to lead a high level delegation of the top 20 US Aerospace Companies for the show which will start from Feb 20-24 in Bangalore. Representatives of defence companies like BAE Systems, Textron Aviation, Raytheon, AECOM, Harris Corporation, Telephonics Corporation, Boeing, General Atomics, Northrop Grumman, and TCI, are arriving under the umbrella of USIBC.

The delegation being led by Lall is coming to explore unprecedented partnership opportunities and to highlight new possibilities while drawing on a century of innovation and successful international partnerships in India and around the globe.

Lall, who joined Lockheed Martin in Jan 2018, was appointed by the US Government in a key advisory role for a two year term to the US Cabinet Secretary heading Department of Transportation (encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration) in Washington DC. The role of this body affects US and global aviation policies and technologies.

Prior to his appointment at Lockheed Martin he was Chief Executive in charge of US and International Strategic Development at General Atomics (makers of the Predator UAV’s) based in San Diego.

He is the man behind the path breaking agreement by the White House to release category 1 UAV’s to India, a non-NATO country.

From 1996-2011, he held numerous marketing and engineering leadership roles with The Boeing Company in Seattle including the Airplane Performance and Propulsion Group.

When he was the Vice President and India Country Head, Boeing Defense Space & Security, he led a team to conclude the path breaking and largest ever US-India defense deals.

He oversaw multiple campaigns as well as pan India strategic industrial tie-ups. He also worked as an adjunct faculty member at Embry- Riddle, McConnell Air Force Base and has also served as the founding Co – Chair of the US – India Aviation Cooperation Program launched by Norman Mineta in 2005. Prior to Boeing he worked for Raytheon and conducted research with NASA Ames Research Center in various multidisciplinary engineering fields.

Lall has been a recipient of several honours including the 2008 OCA National Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement Award in the US. Cambridge recognized him as one of few Outstanding Scientists of the Twentieth Century.

Besides authoring over hundred articles in various journals, he was also trained as a private pilot at the Phoenix International Flight Training Center in Florida.