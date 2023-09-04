Flipkart says 1 lakh supply chain jobs to be created ahead of Big Billion Days sale this year

Flipkart Diwali sale: In the run to the Diwali festive season and the 10th edition of its annual The Big Billion Days (TBBD) sale, e-commerce company Flipkart on Monday said it will create over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs in its supply chain, spanning fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery hubs across the country. These would be seasonal jobs across its pan-India supply chain to cater to customer demand during the festive season. Moreover, the company is planning to deliver more than 40 per cent of shipments during the festive event through its Kirana delivery programme.

These jobs would include local kirana delivery partners, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) as the company increased its supply chain with last-mile distribution hubs and large-scale fulfillment centers. Flipkart has added over 19 lakh square feet of space across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and other states.

Also read: Flipkart’s supply chain arm Ekart launches air, surface transportation service for MSMEs, brands

Those hired will be trained in the supply chain process for their respective function and to handle hand-held devices, PoS machines, scanners, various mobile applications, and more.

“The complexity and scale during TBBD require us to scale up for capacity, storage, placement, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, delivery, and the entire supply chain, and this scale is always unprecedented. This year, we are also creating over a lakh new job opportunities in our supply chain while also investing in skilling initiatives to deliver an elevated customer experience as we strengthen our footprint across the country,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group.

In July this year, the company’s supply chain arm Ekart had launched its business-to-business (B2B) India-wide delivery and first-mile pick-up services for businesses through a fleet of over 7,000 GPS-enabled trucks. The service is offered through air and surface modes and caters to MSMEs including manufacturers and retailers and brands across industries.

Also read: Flipkart enhances seller policies with price recommendation, rewards, creator app for video commerce, more

In the same month, it had also enhanced seller-focused policies for existing and new MSMEs focusing on pricing recommendations, promotions, rewards platform, fulfilment and speed initiatives, and guidance assistance to improve cost efficiency and sustainability of MSMEs selling on the marketplace.

Started in 2007, Flipkart has a registered customer base of more than 45 crore and over 11 lakh sellers on its marketplace which offers more than 15 crore products across over 80 categories.

Subscribe to Financial Express SME (FE Aspire) newsletter now: Your weekly dose of news, views, and updates from the world of micro, small, and medium enterprises