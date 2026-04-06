Daily highway commuters across India are set to experience a major shift in how they pass through toll plazas. According to a report by Dailyhunt, The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced that from April 10, 2026, cash payments will no longer be accepted at any national highway toll booth. Under the new rule, toll payments will be accepted only through FASTag or UPI. This change aims to reduce long lines and delays, especially on busy corridors for lakhs of commuters and make travel faster and easier for them.

No More Cash: Only FASTag and UPI

Under the new rule, toll payments will be accepted only through FASTag or UPI as cash will no longer be accepted. Reports further stated that if you are commuting and don’t have a FASTag and choose to pay through UPI instead, you will be charged an extra 25% on top of the regular fee.

New Toll Rules Penalize Non-FASTag Users

The reports further stated that according to Rule 14 of the National Highways Fee Rules (2008), if the commuters don’t pay their toll digitally, they might not be allowed onto the highway. If this happens, the drivers will receive an e- notice regarding their unpaid toll and if they still haven’t paid after three days, their fine will double. This rule is made to encourage everyone to use digital payments and keep traffic moving.

No More ID Cards at Tolls: Use “Exempted FASTags” or Pay Up

NDTV further states that the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has put an end to the long-standing practice of government officials, defence personnel and others bypassing toll payments by showing identity cards while travelling in private vehicles for personal purposes. The Ministry has directed all the departments to ensure that only vehicles officially eligible under the rules are issued “Exempted FASTags.” Those who do not qualify for exemption have been advised to use the FASTag Annual Pass or pay up the toll.

FASTag Annual Pass: How it will benefit regular highway users?

For regular highway users, the FASTag Annual Pass continues to be a practical and cost-effective option. NDTV said in their report that with this pass, commuters can pass through any national highway toll as many times as they want without paying extra. Since a single round trip between cities like Delhi and Agra can cost over ₹500, the pass pays for itself after just a few long trips.