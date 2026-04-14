Passengers travelling through Aishbagh Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh can look forward to a smoother and more comfortable journey, as the station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The upgrade focuses on improving basic facilities, safety, and overall passenger convenience.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is an initiative by Indian Railways to upgrade and modernise railway stations across the country. Under this programme, over 1,300 stations have been identified for redevelopment to improve passenger facilities and overall infrastructure.

आधुनिक सुविधाओं के साथ यात्रियों की सेवा में- उत्तर प्रदेश का पुनर्विकसित ऐशबाग रेलवे स्टेशन -भव्य पोर्च व स्टेशन भवन

-स्वच्छ शौचालय व प्रतीक्षालय

-फुट ओवर ब्रिज

-उन्नत पार्किंग व सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया

-बेहतर साइनेज व लाइटिंग#AmritStation pic.twitter.com/TvHhoxYiDW — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2026

Modern station building and a new look

As part of the redevelopment, Aishbagh Railway Station got a new station building with a grand porch, giving it a fresh and modern appearance. The improved design aims to make entry and exit more organised while also enhancing the overall look of the station. This will help reduce crowding and make movement easier for daily commuters.

Better waiting areas and clean facilities

Passengers often spend a lot of time waiting at stations, and the redevelopment addresses this need. The station now features clean toilets and an improved waiting lounge, offering a more comfortable experience. These changes are especially helpful for families, elderly passengers, and those travelling long distances.

Easier movement with the Foot Overbridge

To improve safety and convenience, a Foot Overbridge (FOB) is being developed. This will allow passengers to move easily between platforms without confusion or risk. The better layout will help manage crowds more efficiently, especially during peak hours.

Improved parking and circulation

The area outside the station is also being upgraded. An advanced parking system and a better circulation area have been built to reduce traffic congestion. This will make it easier for commuters to arrive at and leave the station without delays.

Clear signage and better lighting

The station has also improved signage and enhanced lighting. Clear signs will help passengers find platforms and facilities quickly, while better lighting will improve safety, particularly during nighttime travel.

Focus on commuter comfort

Overall, the redevelopment of Aishbagh Railway Station is aimed at making travel more convenient, safe, and comfortable. Passengers can now experience a cleaner, better organised, and more user-friendly station experience every day.