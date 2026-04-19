In a move aimed at improving rail connectivity for local commuters, Northern Railway has announced an additional stoppage of two special trains at Vachaspati Nagar railway station in Bihar. The decision came into effect from April 18, 2026, and is expected to benefit daily passengers and travelers in the surrounding region. By introducing these additional halts, the railways aim to reduce dependence on overcrowded junctions.

Updated Train timings and halt details

According to the official announcement, the 04014 Anand Vihar Terminal – Laukaha Bazar Special will now halt at Vachaspati Nagar station in the evening. The train is scheduled to arrive at 19:03 and depart at 19:05, providing a brief two-minute stop for passengers to board.

Similarly, the 04013 Laukaha Bazar – Anand Vihar Terminal Special will also make a stop at the station later at night. It will arrive at 22:07 and depart at 22:09. Like the first train, this service will also halt for only two minutes, ensuring a quick yet convenient boarding and deboarding process for passengers.

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Convenience for daily commuters

Although the stoppage duration is short, it is expected to significantly enhance travel convenience for daily commuters in and around Vachaspati Nagar.

With trains now halting at the station, residents and nearby passengers will no longer need to travel to distant and often crowded junctions to board these services.

This direct access to the station will make everyday travel simpler, saving both time and the cost of additional local transportation.

The move is especially beneficial for those commuting regularly for work, education, or personal needs, as it ensures a smoother and more efficient journey experience.

Improved connectivity and Reduced congestion

The addition of these stoppages is also expected to improve overall connectivity in the region. By providing more boarding points, the railways is distributing the passenger traffic more evenly across the network. This, in turn, may help ease congestion at major railway stations, making travel more comfortable for passengers.