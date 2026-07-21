Rail services on one of India’s busiest railway corridors were disrupted on Monday after six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section under Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. The affected 20-km stretch forms part of the crucial Delhi-Howrah route, impacting both long-distance and suburban train operations.

Following the incident, Indian Railways cancelled, diverted, regulated and short-terminated more than 85 trains. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before starting their journey as restoration work continues on the affected section.

Rail operations hit; multiple train services affected

The derailment has disrupted both passenger and freight movement on the busy Delhi-Howrah corridor. Several EMU, MEMU, Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Vande Bharat and Humsafar services have been affected.

Railways has classified the affected services into four categories — cancelled, regulated, diverted, and short-originated/short-terminated. Commuters travelling to or from Delhi are advised to verify the latest running status through NTES before leaving for the station.

Cancelled trains

Train No. Train Name/Route 64437 Ghaziabad–Delhi 64402 Delhi–Shahibabad 64411 Shahibabad–Delhi 64408 Delhi–Ghaziabad 64423 Ghaziabad–New Delhi 64430 New Delhi–Ghaziabad 64425 Ghaziabad–New Delhi 64432 New Delhi–Ghaziabad 64417 Ghaziabad–Delhi 64439 Ghaziabad–Delhi 64406 Delhi–Ghaziabad 64401 Ghaziabad–Delhi 64434 Delhi–Ghaziabad 64031 Ghaziabad–Sahibabad 64536 PNP–Delhi 64531 Delhi–PNP

Short-originated/Short-terminated trains

Train No. Change 64104 New Delhi–DKDE to originate from Ghaziabad 64109 DKDE–SSB to terminate at Ghaziabad 64112 SSB–DKDE to originate from Ghaziabad 64152 Delhi–Aligarh Jn to originate from Ghaziabad 64053 Palwal–Ghaziabad to terminate at New Delhi

Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, Humsafar among regulated and diverted trains

Several premium trains, including Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Duronto Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Rajdhani and Poorva Express, have also been impacted by the derailment.

Regulated trains

Train No. Train Name 5579 PRNC–ANVT Express Special 14005 Lichchivi Express 14090 KTW–ANVT Mail 14015 Sadbhawana Express 14117 Kaalindi Express 15743 Farakka Express 22437 Humsafar Express 12427 Rewa–ANVT Express 12225 Kaifiat Express 14342 Mussoorie Express 12367 Vikramshila Express 12557 Saptkranti Express 64111 KRJ–SSB EMU 22419 Suhaildev Express 13257 Jansadharan Express 14662 Shalimar Malini Express 15059 LKU–ANVT Express 3697 SHK–ANVT Special 14311 Ala Hazrat Express 15705 Champaran Humsafar 19602 NJP–UDZ Express 22458 Dehradun–ANVT Vande Bharat 22857 SRC–ANVT Superfast 12435 JYG–ANVT Garib Rath 15273 Satyagrah Express 64449 GZB–NDLS Ladies EMU 64103 ALJN–Delhi EMU 64105 ALJN–NDLS EMU 64560 SRE–Delhi MEMU 12371 HWH–BKN Weekly SF 12581 BNRS–NDLS SF 64581 HRF–Delhi MEMU 22823 BBS–NDLS Rajdhani 12301 Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani 15303 Intercity Express

Diverted trains

Train No. Train Name 54474 Saharanpur–Delhi Passenger 12904 Golden Temple Mail 18238 Chhattisgarh Express 12397 Mahabodhi Express 2569 DBG–NDLS Special 12402 Nanda Devi Express 12391 Shramjeevi Express 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti 2563 BJU–NDLS Special 12555 Gorakhdham Express 15127 Kashi Vishwanath Express 12451 Shram Shakti Express 12303 Poorva Express 15565 Vaishali Express 12273 Howrah–NDLS Duronto 12229 Lucknow Mail 12417 Prayagraj Express 12429 Lucknow–NDLS AC SF 12309 Tejas Rajdhani Express 12393 Sampoorna Kranti Express 12423 Rajdhani Express 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani 12259 Sealdah–Bikaner Duronto 12056 New Delhi Jan Shatabdi 12877 Ranchi–NDLS Garib Rath 12033 Kanpur–New Delhi Shatabdi 18478 YNRK–Puri Express 64584 Delhi–TDL

Railways has not yet indicated when normal operations on the affected Ghaziabad-New Delhi section will be fully restored. Passengers have been advised to keep checking NTES and official railway updates for the latest information before travelling.

