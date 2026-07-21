Rail services on one of India’s busiest railway corridors were disrupted on Monday after six loaded wagons of a goods train derailed on the Ghaziabad-New Delhi section under Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. The affected 20-km stretch forms part of the crucial Delhi-Howrah route, impacting both long-distance and suburban train operations.

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Following the incident, Indian Railways cancelled, diverted, regulated and short-terminated more than 85 trains. Passengers have been advised to check the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) before starting their journey as restoration work continues on the affected section.

Rail operations hit; multiple train services affected

The derailment has disrupted both passenger and freight movement on the busy Delhi-Howrah corridor. Several EMU, MEMU, Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Vande Bharat and Humsafar services have been affected.

Railways has classified the affected services into four categories — cancelled, regulated, diverted, and short-originated/short-terminated. Commuters travelling to or from Delhi are advised to verify the latest running status through NTES before leaving for the station.

Cancelled trains

Train No.Train Name/Route
64437Ghaziabad–Delhi
64402Delhi–Shahibabad
64411Shahibabad–Delhi
64408Delhi–Ghaziabad
64423Ghaziabad–New Delhi
64430New Delhi–Ghaziabad
64425Ghaziabad–New Delhi
64432New Delhi–Ghaziabad
64417Ghaziabad–Delhi
64439Ghaziabad–Delhi
64406Delhi–Ghaziabad
64401Ghaziabad–Delhi
64434Delhi–Ghaziabad
64031Ghaziabad–Sahibabad
64536PNP–Delhi
64531Delhi–PNP

Short-originated/Short-terminated trains

Train No.Change
64104New Delhi–DKDE to originate from Ghaziabad
64109DKDE–SSB to terminate at Ghaziabad
64112SSB–DKDE to originate from Ghaziabad
64152Delhi–Aligarh Jn to originate from Ghaziabad
64053Palwal–Ghaziabad to terminate at New Delhi

Rajdhani, Vande Bharat, Humsafar among regulated and diverted trains

Several premium trains, including Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Duronto Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Rajdhani and Poorva Express, have also been impacted by the derailment.

Regulated trains

Train No.Train Name
5579PRNC–ANVT Express Special
14005Lichchivi Express
14090KTW–ANVT Mail
14015Sadbhawana Express
14117Kaalindi Express
15743Farakka Express
22437Humsafar Express
12427Rewa–ANVT Express
12225Kaifiat Express
14342Mussoorie Express
12367Vikramshila Express
12557Saptkranti Express
64111KRJ–SSB EMU
22419Suhaildev Express
13257Jansadharan Express
14662Shalimar Malini Express
15059LKU–ANVT Express
3697SHK–ANVT Special
14311Ala Hazrat Express
15705Champaran Humsafar
19602NJP–UDZ Express
22458Dehradun–ANVT Vande Bharat
22857SRC–ANVT Superfast
12435JYG–ANVT Garib Rath
15273Satyagrah Express
64449GZB–NDLS Ladies EMU
64103ALJN–Delhi EMU
64105ALJN–NDLS EMU
64560SRE–Delhi MEMU
12371HWH–BKN Weekly SF
12581BNRS–NDLS SF
64581HRF–Delhi MEMU
22823BBS–NDLS Rajdhani
12301Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani
15303Intercity Express

Diverted trains

Train No.Train Name
54474Saharanpur–Delhi Passenger
12904Golden Temple Mail
18238Chhattisgarh Express
12397Mahabodhi Express
2569DBG–NDLS Special
12402Nanda Devi Express
12391Shramjeevi Express
12565Bihar Sampark Kranti
2563BJU–NDLS Special
12555Gorakhdham Express
15127Kashi Vishwanath Express
12451Shram Shakti Express
12303Poorva Express
15565Vaishali Express
12273Howrah–NDLS Duronto
12229Lucknow Mail
12417Prayagraj Express
12429Lucknow–NDLS AC SF
12309Tejas Rajdhani Express
12393Sampoorna Kranti Express
12423Rajdhani Express
12313Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani
12259Sealdah–Bikaner Duronto
12056New Delhi Jan Shatabdi
12877Ranchi–NDLS Garib Rath
12033Kanpur–New Delhi Shatabdi
18478YNRK–Puri Express
64584Delhi–TDL
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Railways has not yet indicated when normal operations on the affected Ghaziabad-New Delhi section will be fully restored. Passengers have been advised to keep checking NTES and official railway updates for the latest information before travelling.