The Indian Railways has strongly refuted claims circulating on social media that the country’s first hydrogen-powered train was targeted in a stone-pelting incident. The viral video, which sparked widespread concern after the train’s high-profile launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 17, is misleading, the authorities said.

According to the statement by Northern Railways, reported by The Indian Express, the footage is an old video showing a completely different train, one hauled by a WAG-12 electric locomotive, and has no connection to the hydrogen train now operating smoothly on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. The clarification comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train on July 17.

Is Arvind Kejriwal's father's money invested in this Hydrogen train? Or Deepak's father's?



No Neither the politicians nor the stone pelters paid for it



It is funded by the common man's hard earned taxes Stop throwing stones at your own property



Vandalism brings up to life… — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) July 20, 2026

Viral video does not show hydrogen train

Responding to the viral claim, Northern Railway said the train seen in the video is operated by a WAG-12 locomotive and has no connection with the hydrogen-powered train, according to Indian Express.

“The train shown in the video is not a hydrogen train… it is a train operated by the WAG 12 loco. It is probably some old video. The hydrogen train is providing its services as per its scheduled time,” the zonal railway said, as per Indian Express.

The railway zone reiterated that the hydrogen train continues to operate according to its scheduled timetable and urged people not to rely on misleading content being circulated on social media.

Jind-Sonipat hydrogen train: Route, timings and key features

Train numbers 74009/74010 operate between Jind and Sonipat, covering the 89-km route in around two hours. The train has an operational speed of up to 75 kmph, while its design speed is 110 kmph.

The service connects Jind Junction and Sonipat, stopping at Jind City, Pandu Pindara, Lalit Khera, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri, Butana, Khandrai, Gohana, Rabrah, Lath, Mohana Haryana and Barwasni during the journey.

Train number 74010 departs Jind Junction at 7:40 am and reaches Sonipat at 9:40 am. On the return journey, train number 74009 leaves Sonipat at 10:40 am and arrives at Jind Junction at 1:00 pm.

The hydrogen-powered train is a 10-coach hydrogen fuel cell-based trainset equipped with a 1,200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. It has a passenger capacity of around 2,600 and has been developed indigenously from the design stage through prototype manufacturing.

The project is part of Indian Railways’ efforts to introduce cleaner propulsion technologies and reduce carbon emissions by deploying hydrogen-powered trains on selected routes.