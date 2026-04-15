To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the summer season, Southern Railways has introduced a summer special train service between Nagercoil Railway Station (Tamil Nadu) and Shalimar Railway Station (West Bengal). Railways have announced this one-time special service to ease congestion and provide a smoother travel experience to commuters.

Summer Special Trains between Nagercoil and Shalimar – Train timing, stoppages, dates

Nagercoil-Shalimar Express Special: Train No. 06057 will leave Nagercoil at 11.40 hrs on 15 April, 2026, and will reach Shalimar at 14.30 hrs on the third day (1 Service).

Shalimar-Nagercoil Express Special: In the return direction, Train No.06058 will leave Shalimar at 14.00 hrs on 18th April, 2026, and will reach Nagercoil at 17.30 hrs on the third day (1 Service).

These summer special trains will consist of the following coaches: 1 AC Two Tier coach, 2 AC Three Tier coaches, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, General Second Class coaches, and 2 Second Class coaches that are Divyangjan-friendly.

During its journey between Nagercoil and Shalimar, the train will halt at several stations along the route. Please check the list of station names below.

Stations: Nagercoil, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Koliam, Kayankulam, Mavelikkara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chonganassery, Kottayam, Emakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Kalpodi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rojahmundry, Duvvadda, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachi, Shalimar

How Commuters Will Benefit from this summer’s special train?