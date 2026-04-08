To manage the surge in passenger traffic during the Vishu Festival, Southern Railway has announced a series of special trains under the “Trains on Demand” category. These include Chennai–Mangaluru Special Trains, One-Way Chennai–Mangaluru Service, and Mangaluru – Thiruvananthapuram Specials. By enhancing the availability of trains during this peak period, Southern Railway aims to alleviate overcrowding and provide a smoother travel experience for all passengers. Check out all the details related to these services below:

Vishu Special Trains: Route, timing, station– Full List

Chennai–Mangaluru Special Trains: The Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Junction Special (Train No. 06127) will depart at 23:55 hrs on 8 April 2026, and arrive at 16:00 hrs the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06128 will leave Mangaluru Junction at 20:00 hrs on April 9 and reach Chennai Egmore at 12:30 hrs the following day.

Stoppages: Dr MGR Chennai Central, Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpetta, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vodakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn

One-Way Chennai–Mangaluru Service: The Chennai Egmore – Mangaluru Central One-Way Special ( Train No. 06153) will depart at 14:30 hrs on 10 April 2026, and reach Mangaluru Central at 06:55 hrs the next day.

Stoppages: Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erocfe, Truppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Trueu, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Central

Mangaluru–Thiruvananthapuram Specials: The Mangaluru Junction – Thiruvananthapuram North Special ( Train No 06041) will depart at 18:00 hrs on April 11 and arrive at 06:30 hrs the next day. The return service, Train No. 06042, will leave Thiruvananthapuram North at 08:30 hrs on April 12 and reach Mangaluru Junction at 20:45 hrs the same day.

Stoppages: Mangaluru in, Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Thalassery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram North

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Increased passenger capacity and smoother travel: How will these trains benefit the Commuters?

The introduction of these special trains is expected to ease travel during the festive rush. These services aim to provide additional capacity and ensure smoother travel for passengers. With additional services on high-demand routes, passengers will have better chances of securing confirmed tickets. The enhanced connectivity will also reduce dependency on overcrowded regular trains. These trains will help ensure a more comfortable, convenient, and stress-free journey for thousands of passengers travelling home to celebrate Vishu.