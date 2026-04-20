Odisha is seeing fast growth in its railway network, with several big projects taking off almost simultaneously. During a recent visit, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that projects worth around ₹90,000 crore are currently underway in the state.

He spoke about important projects like the Khurda Road–Balangir rail line, which will make travel easier between the coastal and western parts of Odisha, a ₹300 crore plan to redevelop Brahmapur Railway Station, adding better facilities and a modern look, among others.

Redevelopment plan for railway stations

Vaishnaw announced that a plan worth ₹300 crore has been prepared for the redevelopment of Brahmapur Station in Odisha. Under this project, additional platforms will be constructed to handle increasing passenger traffic.

He also said that a total of 59 stations are being redeveloped in Odisha under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These stations will be upgraded with modern designs and better passenger facilities. He further mentioned that work on many of these stations is already progressing at a fast pace.

Some of the major stations included in this redevelopment plan are Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore, Angul, Jharsuguda, Rayagada and Brahmapur. Smaller stations like Barpali, Betnoti, Hirakud, and Sakhi Gopal are also part of the project.

How will commuters benefit from this upgrade?

For daily passengers and long-distance travellers, the upgrade is expected to reduce platform congestion, shorten waiting times during peak hours, and improve overall travel comfort. The added capacity will help manage rising passenger demand more efficiently, making boarding, transfers, and station movement more seamless.

Khurda Road–Balangir Rail Line nearing completion

Another key infrastructure project highlighted by the Railway Minister is the 301 km Khurda Road–Balangir rail line. This long-pending project is now in its final stages, with rapid progress being made on the remaining tunnels and bridges.

Impact of Khurda Road–Balangir Rail Line on passengers and regional connectivity