To manage the heavy passenger rush during the summer season, Indian Railways has announced several Summer Special Express trains between Chennai and key destinations in eastern India, such as Shalimar, Kharagpur, Santragachi, and Erode.

These are “Trains on Demand” introduced temporarily to ensure smoother travel during peak holiday movement. These services will mainly benefit students, families, and working professionals traveling between Tamil Nadu and eastern states. Check out the special trains list below:

1. Chennai Central – Shalimar Summer Special (Train No. 06097/06098)

The first important service is the Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar – Chennai Beach Express Special.

Train No. 06097 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 19:45 hrs on 20 April 2026 (Monday) and will reach Shalimar at 00:15 hrs on the third day.

This train will run as a single service.

In the return direction:

Train No. 06098 will leave Shalimar at 03:00 hrs on 22 April 2026 (Wednesday) and reach Chennai Beach at 09:25 hrs the next day.

Halts: Dr MGR Chennai Central, Gudurm, Nefore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Vizianagaram, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Santragachi, Shalimar

2. Chennai Central – Kharagpur – Erode Summer Special (Train No. 06003/06004)

Another major service connects Chennai with both eastern and southern destinations.

Train No. 06003 leaves Chennai Central at 10:00 hrs on 20 April 2026 (Monday) and reaches Kharagpur at 16:00 hrs the next day.

This is a single-run service.

Return journey:

Train No. 06004 will depart from Kharagpur at 19:00 hrs on 21 April 2026 (Tuesday) and reach Erode at 03:00 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Chennai Central, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Kharagpur.

3. Chennai Central – Santragachi Summer Special (Train No. 06005/06006)

Train No. 06005 will depart from Chennai Central at 11:00 hrs on 22 April 2026 (Wednesday) and reach Santragachi at 18:30 hrs the next day.

Return service:

Train No. 06006 will leave Santragachi at 21:30 hrs on 23 April 2026 (Thursday) and arrive at Chennai Central at 09:00 hrs on the third day.

Halts: Dr MGR Chennal Central, Gudur, Nellore, Ongcle, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balciore, Kharagpur,Santragachi

4. Chennai Egmore – Kharagpur Summer Special (Train No. 06009/06010)

Train No. 06009 will leave Chennai Egmore at 23:45 hrs on 24 April 2026 (Friday) and reach Kharagpur at 08:00 hrs on the third day.

Return journey:

Train No. 06010 departs Kharagpur at 12:00 hrs on 26 April 2026 (Sunday) and reaches Chennai Beach at 19:30 hrs the next day.

Halts: Chennai Egmore, Chennai Beach, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Buru

Rajathmundry, Samalkat, Duvvada, Vizanagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa , Bhramapur, Khurday Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur

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How will Summer special trains improve travel convenience for passengers?