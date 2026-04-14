Commuters travelling through Bihar can now enjoy a more comfortable and smooth journey as Munger Railway Station is being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station is being upgraded with modern facilities, better design, and improved passenger services to make travel easier and more convenient.

A New Look for the Station

The station now features a grand station building along with a well-designed entrance porch. These changes give the station a modern appearance and also help improve the movement of passengers entering and exiting the station.

Improved Passenger Facilities

To make travel more comfortable, several passenger-friendly facilities have been added or upgraded. These include:

An organised waiting lounge for passengers to sit comfortably

Clean and upgraded toilets to ensure better hygiene

Better seating and waiting arrangements for travellers

These improvements help make waiting time more comfortable and stress-free.

Better Space for Movement and Parking

A vast circulating area has been developed to reduce crowding. This makes it easier for passengers, autos, and other vehicles to move smoothly. A better parking system is also being planned, which helps avoid traffic congestion near the station.

Better Signage and Lighting

The station now has improved signage and lighting systems. Clear signboards help passengers easily find platforms, ticket counters, and exits. Better lighting improves visibility and safety, especially during early morning and night hours.

What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by Indian Railways, is a long-term project aimed at modernising railway stations across India. More than 1,300 stations have been selected for redevelopment under this scheme.

The scheme focuses on upgrading station buildings, platforms, waiting halls, and basic facilities such as toilets and drinking water. In many stations, additional facilities like lifts, escalators, and Wi-Fi are also added based on passenger needs.

Other Railway Stations Developed in Bihar

Another railway station developed in Bihar, under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, is Bamanakhi Railway Station. The station now has a modern building, a better entrance, and improved facilities. It also includes a larger open area, improved parking, clean toilets, and comfortable waiting spaces. These changes will make travel easier and more comfortable for passengers.