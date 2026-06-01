To manage the high demand for passengers during the summer season, Indian Railways has introduced special train services between Hyderabad Deccan and Mangaluru Central. These trains will operate in June 2026 on selected dates, offering extra travel options when regular services are fully booked.

These special trains are mainly for passengers travelling for work, holidays, and family visits during the peak season. With extra services on this long route, passengers can expect better ticket availability and a more comfortable journey across Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Check the complete schedule, including travel dates, route details, and arrival and departure timings of these special trains here before planning your journey.

Hyderabad -Mangaluru Central Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train service between Hyderabad Deccan and Mangaluru Central has been introduced to manage the summer rush of passengers. The train will operate on fixed days in June 2026 in both directions.

Schedule and frequency

Train No. 07097 from Hyderabad Deccan to Mangaluru Central will run on 03, 10, 17, and 24 June 2026, all of which fall on Wednesdays. In the return direction, Train No. 07098 from Mangaluru Central to Hyderabad will operate on 04, 11, 18, and 25 June 2026, all on Thursdays.

Train arrival and departure timings

The train from Hyderabad to Mangaluru Central will depart at 04:20 hrs and reach its destination at 09:30 hrs the next day. In the return direction, the train from Mangaluru Central to Hyderabad will leave at 20:00 hrs and arrive at 04:00 hrs on the third day of travel.

Route and major stoppages

The special train from Hyderabad Deccan to Mangaluru Central will pass through a long route covering Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The train will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Sedam, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Manthralayam Road, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Salem, Erode, Podanur, Palakkad, Shoranur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, before finally reaching Mangaluru Central.