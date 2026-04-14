RailTel Corporation of India is in focus after receiving order worth Rs 43.96 crore today after which total order for April is almost Rs 80 crore so far this month. The company bagged multiple orders across segments, here is a detailed look.

RailTel’s Rs 43.96 crore order from UP Police Recruitment Board

RailTel in its regulatory filing today said that it has received a work order worth Rs 43.96 crore (including tax) from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide security-related ancillary services during recruitment examinations.

The order is domestic in nature and involves providing support services to ensure smooth and secure conduct of recruitment exams. RailTel Corporation of India in its regulatory filing today said will execute the contract by April 12, 2028, as per the terms of the work order.

RailTel bags Rs 23.18 crore order

On April 9, RailTel secured a work order worth Rs 23.18 crore (including tax) from the Goa Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to develop an exclusive online portal.

The project involves the development of a dedicated online platform for the welfare board, aimed at streamlining services and improving accessibility for construction workers in Goa.

RailTel bags Rs 12.85 crore LoA from MGIMS Wardha

Before this RailTel received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 12.85 crore (excluding tax) on April 1. This order was from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for a comprehensive IT systems project.

The contract involves customization, integration, deployment, implementation and maintenance of multiple systems, including Hospital Information Management System (HIMS), hospital fire safety management, student and academic activity modules, accounts, campus management systems, and the MGIMS website.

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RailTel order worth Rs 17.12 crore cancelled

However, on the same day, RailTel Corporation of India announced that work order worth Rs 17.12 crore (including tax) received earlier from the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has been cancelled.

RailTel said the customer has withdrawn the work order due to unavoidable administrative circumstances.