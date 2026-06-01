Passengers travelling between Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the busy summer season can look forward to additional travel options, as Southern Railway has announced special train services between Thiruvananthapuram North and Podanur Railway Station.

These special services are expected to provide relief to passengers who have been facing difficulty in securing confirmed tickets on regular trains.

Besides helping manage the increased passenger rush during the summer season, the special trains will also enhance rail connectivity between the two neighbouring states. Check out the train timings and service dates here.

Thiruvananthapuram North–Podanur Special Train: Schedule & Timings

Train No. 06079, Thiruvananthapuram North–Podanur Express Special, will run on June 3 and June 10, 2026, both Wednesdays. The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 1.00 pm and reach Podanur at 6.45 am the following day. A total of two services will be operated on this route.

Podanur–Thiruvananthapuram Return Service

Train No. 06080, Podanur–Thiruvananthapuram Central Express Special, will run on June 4 and June 11, 2026, both Thursdays. The train will leave Podanur at 5.00 pm and arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.15 am the next day. Two return services have been scheduled.

Key stops along the route and Coach composition

The train will halt at Varkala Sivagiri, Kollam Junction, Kottarakkara, Punalur, Sengottai, Tenkasi Junction, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar Junction, Madurai Junction, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul Junction, Oddanchatram, Palani, Udumalpet and Pollachi in both directions.

Coach Composition: Two – 2-Tier AC, Two – 3-Tier AC, Three – 3-Tier AC Economy, Six – Sleeper and Four – Second Class General, One -Second Class(Divyangjan Friendly) General Coaches.